This season finds ECAC Hockey trimmed down to just four teams. Two of those teams – No. 10 Clarkson and No. 13 Quinnipiac – have a three-game series this weekend. Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold, whose Bobcats host the Golden Knights, joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger for a preview.

We also look at No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, No. 1 Minnesota at No. 12 Wisconsin, and Arizona State at No. 18 Notre Dame.

Also of note: all 11 teams in Hockey East will finally have gotten their seasons underway in a slate of games capped off by No. 8 UMass at No. 15 UMass Lowell on Tuesday.

And the two ranked teams in Atlantic Hockey – No. 19 American International and No. 20 Robert Morris – have series this weekend, with AIC home-and-home with Army and RMU at Niagara and back home against the Purple Eagles for two.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.