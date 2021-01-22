Pickin’ the WCHA: Jan. 21-23

Well, a power outage in Upper Michigan does not slow down the WCHA schedule. Three series to watch this weekend and at least two of them carry interesting storylines with the third being a bit of a toss-up depending on how youth competes against experience.

Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Jack: A nonconference series which is a rematch of the series from two weeks ago that saw the Beavers and Falcons split conference points. No reason to think that can’t happen again. Beavers win 3-2 Thursday, Falcons win 5-2 Friday

Daver: I love the way the Falcons have started their season, as obvious by the fact that I keep picking them to win games. However, this rare Thursday-Friday series could prove tough. The Beavers are better than their record shows to this point. Falcons win Thursday, 3-1, Beavers win Friday, 2-1

Lake Superior at Michigan Tech

Jack: Tech returns to action after nearly three long weeks off. Will they be rusty? The Lakers won’t be, but I think this still ends up a split. Lakers win 3-1 Friday, Huskies win 2-1 Saturday

Daver: The Lakers got a dose of reality last weekend with a tough series against the Mavericks. Still, they deserved better results than they got. The Huskies will be just happy to get back on the ice after sitting out a couple of weekends in a row. Huskies win Friday, 3-1, Lakers win Saturday, 3-1

Ferris State at Minnesota State

Jack: The Mavericks have been playing so well this year despite a few pauses for COVID. The Bulldogs continue to struggle. I can’t see going with anyone but MSU at the moment. Mavericks sweep, 4-1, 3-1

Daver: The Mavericks finally are starting to play like the Mavericks and that spells trouble for the rest of the WCHA, because they are a deep, talented squad, capable of playing almost any style game. The Bulldogs come in with a little confidence having defeated Trine in non-conference action last weekend. Mavericks sweep, 3-1, 4-2