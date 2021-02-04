Two USCHO.com men’s ice hockey poll top ten teams meet in WCHA weekend play as No. 8 Bowling Green travels to No. 6 Minnesota State. Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger catch up with Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings to preview a matchup between two stingy defenses and two potent offenses.

We also look at the “Battle of Commonwealth Avenue” between No. 1 Boston College and No. 15 Boston University and a pair of road tilts for UConn among Hockey East games, No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 2 Minnesota in the Big Ten, No. 9 Omaha at Denver in NCHC play, and a pair of ECAC series sending St. Lawrence to No. 12 Quinnipiac and No. 13 Clarkson to Colgate.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.