ECAC Hockey Picks: Feb. 4-6

Last time: 2-2-2

Overall: 13-18-16

ECAC Hockey is back in action after a week off from conference play. The league has played all of its scheduled three-game series, meaning its back to a standard two games per weekend for the rest of the season, barring any changes. Here’s a look at the two series set for this weekend.

Colgate vs. Clarkson

Thursday 5 p.m. at Clarkson

Saturday 4 p.m. at Colgate

Colgate has had trouble putting together a complete game over its last six games. The Raiders have scored 11 goals of their last three games, but have allowed 10 goals during that same stretch. In the three games prior to that, Colgate only allowed six goals (excluding empty netters), but scored just once. Clarkson had a regulation win and a shootout win against Quinnipiac two weeks ago to move into a tie with the Bobcats for first place, and are on four-game unbeaten streak since losing three in a row last month. The Golden Knights defense has been much better in conference play and that should help propel Clarkson to a weekend sweep.

Game 1: Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Game 2: Clarkson 4, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac

Friday/Saturday 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac had a chance to separate itself from the rest of the league two weeks ago at Clarkson, but the Bobcats enter the final month of the season tied for first place with the Golden Knights and only two point ahead of St. Lawrence. At 4-4-2, the Saints have already matched last year’s win total with plenty of the season left. St. Lawrence opened the year with a win and a tie against Quinnipiac, and this should be another competitive weekend. The Saints can’t match the Bobcats offensive depth, but goalie Emil Zetterquist should help St. Lawrence win at least one game this weekend.

Game 1: Quinnipiac 3. St. Lawrence 1

Game 2: St. Lawrence 2, Quinnipiac 1