New college hockey equality initiative dedicated to ‘creating positive cultural change across our sport’

NCAA Division I hockey student-athletes, coaches and administrators unveiled a new initiative Wednesday – College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – that is designed to create positive cultural change in the sport through communication, education, allyship, and advocacy.

A group of 27 people representing the 11 Division I hockey conferences began meeting in the summer of 2020 and are leading the movement.

“The energy and commitment that this group has brought to each meeting has been inspiring,” said Jennifer Flowers, VP and women’s commissioner of the WCHA and the chair of the committee. “We are united in our goal and recognize there is work to be done. The conversations we have had give me confidence that we can affect change and ensure that college hockey is a welcoming environment for all.”

Flowers and six members of the committee took part in a virtual news conference Wednesday introducing the initiative and unveiling its website (collegehockey4DEI.com) and mission:

College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is dedicated to creating positive cultural change across our sport through communication, education, allyship, and advocacy. Together we are working for a better tomorrow, one shift at a time.

That mantra – one shift at a time – reflects the group’s determination to pursue the challenging and necessary work of creating positive cultural change, with a recognition that sometimes that change comes as the accumulation of small steps.

“We are united in our effort to create meaningful change and improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within our sport,” the website reads. “We intend to build upon the work of our institutions and partner with other organizations committed to these efforts to affect change in college hockey so that our sport may become a better version of itself. We will approach this challenging and necessary work just like we play our game: one shift at a time.”

College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Members

Atlantic Hockey

Trevor Large, Head Coach, Canisius

Devon Daniels, Student-Athlete, Mercyhurst

College Hockey America

Shelley Looney, Head Coach, Lindenwood

Emilie Harley, Student-Athlete, Robert Morris

Big Ten

Bill Muckalt, Associate Head Coach, Michigan

Robbie Stucker, Student-Athlete, Minnesota

ECAC Hockey

Jim McLaughlin, Director of Athletics, Union

Jennifer Costa, Student-Athlete, Dartmouth

Rory Herrman, Student-Athlete, Rensselaer

Hockey East

Alfie Michaud, Assistant Coach, Maine

Nikki Harnett, Student-Athlete, New Hampshire

Jacques Bouquot, Student-Athlete, Vermont

Marshall Warren, Student-Athlete, Boston College

Jeff Konya, Athletic Director, Northeastern

NCHC

Paul Jerrard, Assistant Coach, Omaha

Jasper Weatherby, Student-Athlete, North Dakota

NEWHA

Tom O’Malley, Head Coach, Sacred Heart

Sophia Burns, Student-Athlete, Saint Michael’s

WCHA women

Maura Crowell, Head Coach, Minnesota Duluth

Tina Kampa, Student-Athlete, Bemidji State

WCHA men

Terlynn Olds, Executive Senior Associate Director & SWA, Alaska

Ayo Adeniye, Student-Athlete, Alabama Hunstville

Working Group Leadership

Jen Flowers, Commissioner, WCHA Women’s League

Steve Metcalf, Commissioner, Hockey East

Josh Fenton, Commissioner, NCHC

Kate McAfee, Associate Commissioner, Hockey East

Mike Snee, Executive Director, College Hockey Inc.