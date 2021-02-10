New college hockey equality initiative dedicated to ‘creating positive cultural change across our sport’

NCAA Division I hockey student-athletes, coaches and administrators unveiled a new initiative Wednesday – College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – that is designed to create positive cultural change in the sport through communication, education, allyship, and advocacy.
A group of 27 people representing the 11 Division I hockey conferences began meeting in the summer of 2020 and are leading the movement.
“The energy and commitment that this group has brought to each meeting has been inspiring,” said Jennifer Flowers, VP and women’s commissioner of the WCHA and the chair of the committee. “We are united in our goal and recognize there is work to be done. The conversations we have had give me confidence that we can affect change and ensure that college hockey is a welcoming environment for all.”
Flowers and six members of the committee took part in a virtual news conference Wednesday introducing the initiative and unveiling its website (collegehockey4DEI.com) and mission:
College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is dedicated to creating positive cultural change across our sport through communication, education, allyship, and advocacy. Together we are working for a better tomorrow, one shift at a time.
That mantra – one shift at a time – reflects the group’s determination to pursue the challenging and necessary work of creating positive cultural change, with a recognition that sometimes that change comes as the accumulation of small steps.
“We are united in our effort to create meaningful change and improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within our sport,” the website reads. “We intend to build upon the work of our institutions and partner with other organizations committed to these efforts to affect change in college hockey so that our sport may become a better version of itself. We will approach this challenging and necessary work just like we play our game: one shift at a time.”
College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Members
Atlantic Hockey
Trevor Large, Head Coach, Canisius
Devon Daniels, Student-Athlete, Mercyhurst
College Hockey America
Shelley Looney, Head Coach, Lindenwood
Emilie Harley, Student-Athlete, Robert Morris
Big Ten
Bill Muckalt, Associate Head Coach, Michigan
Robbie Stucker, Student-Athlete, Minnesota
ECAC Hockey
Jim McLaughlin, Director of Athletics, Union
Jennifer Costa, Student-Athlete, Dartmouth
Rory Herrman, Student-Athlete, Rensselaer
Hockey East
Alfie Michaud, Assistant Coach, Maine
Nikki Harnett, Student-Athlete, New Hampshire
Jacques Bouquot, Student-Athlete, Vermont
Marshall Warren, Student-Athlete, Boston College
Jeff Konya, Athletic Director, Northeastern
NCHC
Paul Jerrard, Assistant Coach, Omaha
Jasper Weatherby, Student-Athlete, North Dakota
NEWHA
Tom O’Malley, Head Coach, Sacred Heart
Sophia Burns, Student-Athlete, Saint Michael’s
WCHA women
Maura Crowell, Head Coach, Minnesota Duluth
Tina Kampa, Student-Athlete, Bemidji State
WCHA men
Terlynn Olds, Executive Senior Associate Director & SWA, Alaska
Ayo Adeniye, Student-Athlete, Alabama Hunstville
Working Group Leadership
Jen Flowers, Commissioner, WCHA Women’s League
Steve Metcalf, Commissioner, Hockey East
Josh Fenton, Commissioner, NCHC
Kate McAfee, Associate Commissioner, Hockey East
Mike Snee, Executive Director, College Hockey Inc.