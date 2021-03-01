North Dakota takes over as No. 1 team in March 1 edition of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 37 of 40 first-place votes, North Dakota has unseated Boston College as the top team in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Boston College drops to No. 2 and picked up the other three first-place votes.

Minnesota is up one to No. 3, swapping places with Minnesota State, while Wisconsin holds steady at No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 1, 2021

At No. 6, Massachusetts is up three, followed by Michigan staying seventh, St. Cloud State down two to No. 8, Minnesota Duluth up one to No. 9 and Boston University falling a pair to round out the top 10.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20, seven other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.