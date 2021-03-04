Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Jess Myers, who covers the Golden Gophers beat as a reporter for The Rink Live, to preview No. 7 Michigan at No. 3 Minnesota.

We also look at another Big Ten series and its implications – No. 5 Wisconsin at Michigan State – as well as Hockey East single games with No. 18 Northeastern at No. 2 Boston College, No. 10 Boston University at UMass Lowell, and Maine at No. 6 UMass. Also significant are a pair of single NCHC contests with No. 12 Omaha visiting No. 1 North Dakota and No. 9 Minnesota Duluth traveling to No. 8 St. Cloud.

The WCHA wraps its season with some important games and Atlantic Hockey plays its first round with three single-elimination matchups.

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.