Hockey East picks: Quarterfinals 3/14

Four games today to determine who heads to the Hockey East semifinals. New Hampshire got a nice little upset over Maine on Wednesday and UMass Lowell took care of business with Vermont.

To Sunday’s action!

Sunday, March 14

UMass Lowell at Boston University

The endless time loop that is the Terriers and River Hawks facing off in the quarters continues. It’s the third consecutive season for these Massachusetts rivals to meet in the quarters, but it feels like 10. Terriers are the second seed and they host it at Walter Brown Arena.

Jim’s pick: UML 4, BU 3 (OT)

Marisa’s pick: BU 5, UML 2

New Hampshire at Boston College

The Wildcats offense has shown spurts but that really doesn’t matter when they are up against Spencer Knight, likely the best goalie in the nation. Eagles got the best quarters draw possible here.

Jim’s pick: BC 3, UNH 2

Marisa’s pick: BC 4, UNH 1

Connecticut at Providence

The Huskies had two nice wins over Maine and Providence before this quarterfinal matchup where they tallied four goals or more on both occasions. Led by the conference’s leading scorer Jonny Evans, the Huskies might sneak up on a Friars squad that’s had a bumpy ride to the finish.

Jim’s pick: PC 4, UConn 2

Marisa’s pick: UConn 4, PC 3

Northeastern at Massachusetts

The Minutemen haven’t lost since January 17 when they dropped an overtime contest at Boston University. They’ve played like they’re on a mission since. Northeastern is yet to find a patch of consistency all season. The Huskies last won on February 20 and haven’t beaten UMass in two previous attempts this year.

Jim’s pick: UMass 4, NU 2

Marisa’s pick: UMass 3, NU 2