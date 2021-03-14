NCHC picks: March 15

Well, I went 4-0 in the first round, while Matthew was 2-2. It’ll be harder going forward, but we’ll give it our best!

March 15

No. 1 North Dakota vs No. 5 Denver

Candace: If Denver wasn’t so shorthanded, I’d be more likely to pick the upset. However, I like North Dakota at home. North Dakota 3-2

Matthew: Denver’s come-from-behind win over Omaha was impressive considering the Pioneers’ situation entering the tournament, but I think the run ends here. North Dakota 4-1

No. 2 St. Cloud State vs No. 3 Minnesota Duluth

Candace: Last weekend, St. Cloud beat Duluth in OT. I’m thinking Duluth gets the win back here. Minnesota Duluth 3-2

Matthew: St. Cloud struggled to get past a shorthanded Colorado College, and UMD caught a break in overtime against Western Michigan. This game is tough to pick, but I’ll take the maybe just about safef option with the higher seed. St. Cloud State 3-2