After 4-17-2 season in 2020-21, seven years at helm, Haviland steps down as Colorado College head coach

Colorado College announced Saturday night that Mike Haviland has decided to move on from his position as head hockey coach.

The school and Haviland reached a mutual agreement on Friday, March 19.

“We are thankful for Mike’s service and commitment to the student-athletes, program and college over the last seven years,” Colorado College VP and director of athletics Lesley Irvine said in a statement. “We wish him well as he transitions to future opportunities.”

Haviland compiled a 67-153-22 record in seven seasons at Colorado College, including a 35-111-20 mark in NCHC play.

He led the 2017-18 team to a tie for fifth place in the NCHC, then guided the Tigers to 17 victories in 2018-19, the most in one season since the ’12-13 campaign (18). CC also won the Pikes Peak Trophy with a 6-1 victory over Air Force, claimed the Gold Pan with a 2-1-1 regular-season record against in-state rival Denver, and advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time as a member of the league during the ’18-19 campaign.

The Tigers ended the 2020-21 season with a 4-17-2 record.

A national search for the Tigers’ next head coach will commence immediately.