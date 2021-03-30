Quinnipiac defenseman DiLiberatore forgoes senior year, signs NHL contract with Vegas

Quinnipiac junior defenseman Peter DiLiberatore has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, forgoing his senior year with the Bobcats.

“It’s a dream come true to sign an NHL contract and become a part of the Vegas Golden Knights organization,” DiLiberatore said in a statement. “I am so thankful for my time at Quinnipiac. I made so many memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

DiLiberatore, a native of Bedford, N.S., has posted back-to-back seasons with 20-plus points for the Bobcats, recording six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 29 games as a junior this season. He led the Bobcats with a career-high 96 shots on goal.

Five of DiLiberatore’s six goals this season came on the power-play, with both serving as career-highs for him. He scored his sixth and final goal of the season in the Bobcats’ NCAA tournament loss against Minnesota State on Saturday.

He skated in all 101 games in his Quinnipiac career, playing his 100th game on March 20th in the ECAC Hockey championship against St. Lawrence. DiLiberatore scored 15 goals and added 45 assists for 60 points in his Bobcat career.

He also had a plus-34 plus/minus rating in his Quinnipiac career along with 259 shots on goal and 11 power-play goals.

In just three seasons, DiLiberatore’s 15 career goals rank 11th among defenseman in program history while his 45 assists are tied for 16th and his 60 points are 15th.

DiLiberatore was originally selected by Vegas in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2018 Draft.