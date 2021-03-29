Weekend Wrap-up in D-III East Hockey

The UCHC standings are finalizing for the playoffs beginning with quarterfinal action this Wednesday and while some non-conference teams are closing out their abbreviated season, others like Hobart, Skidmore and Trinity are finally playing games to see how they stack up competitively. Here is a recap of all the week’s action:

Non-Conference

Norwich v. New England College

On Friday, Drennen Atherton finally surrendered a goal in his fifth start of the season but made 20 saves to make goals from Michael Korol and Brett Rickett stand up in a 2-1 road win for the Cadets.

In Saturday’s re-match, Norwich’s Carter Cowlthorp, Cale List and Rickett moved the Cadets to a 3-0 lead on the way to a 4-2 win. Andrew Albano made 17saves in goal for the win as the Cadets moved to 7-1-0 on the season.

Hobart v. Skidmore

On Friday, in technically what was classified as an exhibition game, Zach Tyson’s goal just 1:15 into the game was all the scoring the Statesmen needed in a combined shutout for Garrett McGowen, Joe Halstrom and Liam Lascelle. Despite outshooting the Thoroughbreds by a 43-17 margin, Tyson was the only player to score on Skidmore’s Brian Kowolski who made 42 saves.

On Saturday, the shot margin was 56-19 for the Statesmen who again started fast with goals from Brenden Howell and Phil Satin coming in the first 4:35 of the first period. Skidmore’s Tyler Hall got the Thoroughbreds on the scoreboard in the third period of a 4-1 loss.

Trinity v. Connecticut College

On Saturday, the in-state rivals from NESCAC played the first two games of a scheduled three-game set marking Trinity’s debut on the ice this season in exhibition play against the unbeaten Camels. Kyle Shero gave Conn College a 1-0 lead after the first 20-minutes, but the Bantams got it going in the second with four unanswered goals including three on the power play to take a three-goal lead into the final period. Colin McCabe and Shero cut the lead to one goal but Trinity’s JP Melia kept the Camels from tying the score in a 4-3 win.

Sunday’s contest saw Trinity skate to a 6-2 exhibition win for the weekend sweep of the Camels.

UCHC

Utica v. Elmira

Who knew that a single period of hockey could be so exciting? In the resumed game from 3/6 that was paused due to COVID protocols, Utica took the ice for the third period to be played with a 5-2 lead that evaporated in the first 4:09 of play with Elmira scoring three quick goals including two from Bailey Krawczyk. The Pioneers settled down and Jamie Bucell scored a power play goal to give the Pioneers the lead before Brett Everson iced the win with an empty-net goal and the 7-5 win.

Neumann v. Wilkes

On Friday, Wilkes used goals from Tyler Barrow, Nick Fea, Donald Flynn and Billy Berry to earn a 4-1 win over Neumann. Michael Paterson-Jones made 28 saves to earn the victory. The win moved the Colonels to 5-3-0 in the UCHC.

Chatham v. Elmira

On Friday, Elmira bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Utica with a solid 5-1 win over Chatham. After the teams exchanged goals in the first period, Elmira scored two goals in each of the final two periods to take the win. Goals from Amedeo Mastrangeli, Jake Russo, Ryan Reifler and Janis Vizbelis broke the 1-1 tie for Elmira.

Stevenson v. Nazareth

On Saturday, the Mustangs earned their tenth win of the season coming from behind to beat Nazareth, 6-3. Six different goal scorers helped Stevenson to overcome 2-0 and 3-1 deficits as Matt Dougherty, Blake Colman and Eric Olson broke open a 3-3 tie with their third period goals.

Chatham v. Wilkes

On Saturday, the Colonels rallied from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to take a 4-3 overtime win over the Cougars. After Carson Grainer and Tristan Samm gave Chatham a 3-1 lead early in the third period, Nick Fea and Tyler Barrow scored for Wilkes to tie the game at 3-3 and send it into overtime. Barrow was the OT hero with his game-winner coming in the final 40 seconds of the extra session.

Utica v. Neumann

The Pioneers showed off their special teams’ prowess in a 6-0 win over Neumann that featured two power play and one shorthanded goal. Jamie Bucell opened and closed the scoring for the Pioneers who scored two times in each period while cruising to their seventh win in eight games in the UCHC. The win also clinched the Pioneers’ fifth straight regular season title.

Manhattanville v. Elmira

Sunday saw Manhattanville playing only their third game of the UCHC season and Elmira jumped out quickly to a 2-0 lead on goals from Graham Denomme and Ryan Reifler. The Valiants rallied back to take a 3-2 lead in the second period before Jake Russo, Reifler again and Jared Smith finished the scoring in a 5-3 win to close out the regular season.

Three Biscuits

Tyler Barrow – Wilkes – scored the game tying and game winning goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Chatham.

Brian Kowolski – Skidmore – made 42 saves against Hobart in a 1-0 exhibition loss on Friday night that saw both teams seeing their first competitive action of the season.

Ryan Reifler – Elmira – scored twice and added an assist in a 5-3 win on Sunday over Manhattanville.

The non-conference schedule is closing out, but the excitement of playoff hockey begins on Wednesday with quarterfinal play in the UCHC. The four games see Stevenson hosting Neumann, Elmira hosting Chatham, Wilkes hosting Nazareth and Utica hosting Manhattanville. Winners advance to the semifinals scheduled for Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for Monday, April 5.