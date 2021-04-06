UMass to be without Gicewicz, Harding, Lindberg, Graham in NCAA Frozen Four semifinal due to COVID-19 protocols

Massachusetts announced Tuesday morning that it will be without forwards Carson Gicewicz and Jerry Harding and goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Henry Graham for Thursday’s NCAA Frozen Four national semifinal due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and University of Massachusetts policies.

“I feel for these players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in the announcement.

“They have earned the right to compete for a national championship, and to have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend. But nevertheless it’s a result that we have to accept, and we will move forward together and utilize the depth of our roster for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.”

UMass will take on two-time defending champion Minnesota-Duluth in the national semifinals on Thursday at 9 p.m. in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA championship game, with the winner will advancing to Saturday’s national championship game against either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State.