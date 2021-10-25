Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at this past weekend’s games and news. Topics include:

• The curse of No. 1 – Michigan becomes the third team to lose a game after being picked No. 1 in the USCHO men’s Division I ice hockey poll;

• What do we make of Western Michigan?

• Was anyone surprised that Minnesota Duluth got the sweep against Minnesota?

• The Quinnipiac/North Dakota series lived up to the hype;

• Providence makes a comeback to beat Denver and then downs New Hampshire;

• Boston College recovers from a loss to Colorado College to beat the Pioneers;

• Bill Riga (Holy Cross) and Kris Mayotte (CC) get their first wins as head coaches;

• St. Thomas gets its first D-I win;

• And … who are the biggest surprises thus far this season?

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.