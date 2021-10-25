Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 22-24

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of October 18 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 22-24.

No. 1 Michigan (5-1-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 17 Western Michigan 5 at No. 1 Michigan 2

10/23/2021 – No. 1 Michigan 3 at No. 17 Western Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 2 Minnesota State (4-2-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 St. Cloud State (6-2-0)

10/22/2021 – RV Wisconsin 1 at No. 3 St. Cloud State 5

10/23/2021 – RV Wisconsin 1 at No. 3 St. Cloud State 4

No. 4 Minnesota (3-3-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 4 Minnesota 3

10/23/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (5-1-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 4 Minnesota 3

10/23/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 6 North Dakota (4-2-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 6 North Dakota 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 5

10/23/2021 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 1

No. 7 Quinnipiac (3-1-1)

10/22/2021 – No. 6 North Dakota 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 5

10/23/2021 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 1

No. 8 Denver (4-2-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 8 Denver 5 at No. 12 Providence 6

10/23/2021 – No. 8 Denver 1 at No. 10 Boston College 5

No. 9 Massachusetts (2-3-0)

10/23/2021 – Dartmouth 3 at No. 9 Massachusetts 2

No. 10 Boston College (3-2-1)

10/22/2021 – Colorado College 5 at No. 10 Boston College 3

10/23/2021 – No. 8 Denver 1 at No. 10 Boston College 5

No. 11 Omaha (5-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Providence (5-2-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 8 Denver 5 at No. 12 Providence 6

10/24/2021 – No. 12 Providence 2 at New Hampshire 0

No. 13 Notre Dame (4-1-0)

10/21/2021 – RV RIT 3 at No. 13 Notre Dame 2 (OT)

10/22/2021 – RV RIT 0 at No. 13 Notre Dame 6

No. 14 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 15 Cornell (0-0-0)

10/23/2021 – US Under-18 Team* 2 at No. 15 Cornell 4 (exhibition)

No. 16 Boston University (3-3-0)

10/23/2021 – Merrimack 6 at No. 16 Boston University 8

10/22/2021 – No. 16 Boston University 2 at Merrimack 3

No. 17 Western Michigan (3-1-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 17 Western Michigan 5 at No. 1 Michigan 2

10/23/2021 – No. 1 Michigan 3 at No. 17 Western Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 18 Michigan Tech (2-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 19 Bemidji State (3-3-0)

10/22/2021 – No. 19 Bemidji State 5 at RV Northern Michigan 4

10/23/2021 – No. 19 Bemidji State 4 at RV Northern Michigan 3

No. 20 Northeastern (3-2-0)

10/23/2021 – Colorado College 0 at No. 20 Northeastern 1

RV = Received votes

* = not eligible for USCHO Poll