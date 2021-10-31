North Dakota, Arizona State to play 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Las Vegas

For the second time in program history, North Dakota hockey program will head to Las Vegas for the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The contest will take place on Oct. 29, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena against Arizona State.

The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game has partnered with MGM Resorts in Las Vegas to provide a direct link for room reservations for fans at MGM Resort properties. The link is active and fans who want to reserve a hotel room for the event can do so at any of the five participating MGM Resort properties:

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Park MGM | NoMad Las Vegas

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Luxor Las Vegas

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Fans can begin purchasing hotel rooms here. The link is active until Oct. 28, 2022 and all rooms are subject to availability.

Detailed ticket information will be released on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 with tickets going on sale to members of the North Dakota Champions Club on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 and the general public on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Further event information will be released on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. For more information, visit www.theralph.com/vegas.

This will be the first all-time meeting between North Dakota and Arizona State and the sixth destination game in UND’s history.