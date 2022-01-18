College Hockey America series Jan. 21-22 between Penn State, Lindenwood canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The College Hockey America series between Penn State and Lindenwood scheduled for Jan. 21-22 at Lindenwood has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

COVID protocols will prevent Lindenwood from dressing the minimum personnel required to compete under CHA rules this weekend.

Because the cancellation of this series will result in an imbalance in the number of conference games played by each school, the CHA will determine its final standings and playoff seeds using percentage of points won in each series.

The CHA standings will reflect this change for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The move to points percentage in the event of a game imbalance was approved by the CHA membership earlier this season.