Minnesota State picks up 29 first-place votes, stays No. 1 in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 29 first-place votes this week, Minnesota State remains the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac is again No. 2 and earned 14 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Michigan moves up one to No. 3, getting six first-place votes, while Denver jumps one spot to No. 4 and picks up the last first-place vote.

Western Michigan falls to No. 3, down from No. 5 in last week’s rankings.

Minnesota Duluth is No. 6, flip-flopping with St. Cloud State, Minnesota moves up two to No. 8, Ohio State is up three to No. 9, and Massachusetts drops one this week to sit tenth.

Two teams unranked a week ago enter the rankings this week as Boston University is No. 19 and Clarkson is No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 others received votes this week.

