CCHA suspends Bowling Green’s Dougherty one game for head contact penalty Jan. 29 vs. Ferris State

The CCHA announced Tuesday a one-game suspension for Bowling Green senior forward Evan Dougherty.

The suspension is a result of Dougherty’s five-minute major and game misconduct penalty for contact to the head, which occurred at 10:42 of the second period in Bowling Green’s game at Ferris State on Jan. 29, 2022.

After further league review, the CCHA has determined that the penalty will result in supplemental discipline.

The suspension will be effective for BGSU’s next game on Feb. 4, 2022 against Minnesota State.