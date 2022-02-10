Farrell’s five-point game, Commesso’s 29-save shutout lead U.S. men’s hockey team in rout over China to open 2022 Winter Olympics

Sean Farrell (Harvard) recorded five points, including three goals, and Drew Commesso (Boston University) recorded a 29-save shutout to lead the United States to an 8-0 win over China Thursday in the opening game of the preliminary round for both teams at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

“It was a good start for us, and I thought we got better as the game went along with the third period being our best,” said Team USA coach David Quinn in a statement. “They’re tough to play against and hats off to them.”

The United States outshot China 55-29 as 14 players recorded points for the Americans.

Farrell’s five points were the second most for an American player in the modern era of the Olympics (1956-present) and the most since Bill Cleary recorded six points (four goals, two assists) on Feb. 24, 1960, against Germany. His three goals marked the first hat trick since Phil Kessell scored three times against Slovenia on Feb. 16, 2014.

Commesso’s shutout was the first for a U.S. player in the Olympics since Ryan Miller made 19 saves on Feb. 24, 2010, in a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

Ben Meyers (Minnesota) posted a goal and two assists, Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) chipped in two assists, and Brendan Brisson (Michigan), Noah Cates (Minnesota Duluth), Matty Beniers (Michigan) and Brian O’Neill (Yale).

Farrell was named the U.S. player of the game.

The U.S. continues preliminary round play against Canada Saturday at 12:10 p.m. local time. Puck drop is set for Friday (Feb. 11) at 11:10 p.m. EST at National Indoor Stadium.