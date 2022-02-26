No. 7 North Dakota completes sweep of No. 6 Western Michigan to take control atop NCHC; No. 4 Minnesota clinches B1G title; No. 5 Quinnipiac sews up ECAC crown; No. 13 BU stays hot

North Dakota scored three times in the game’s first 13 minutes and had a response every time Western Michigan attempted to crawl back, earning a 5-2 win to complete the weekend sweep of the Broncos.

The victory extends the winning streak to six games for the Fighting Hawks which are now 8-1-1 in their last 10.

Judd Caufield scored twice for North Dakota, while goaltender Zach Driscoll made 21 saves to earn the victory.

The Fighting Hawks now control their own destiny to clinch the NCHC regular-season title next weekend. They hold a four-point lead over Denver, a 5-2 victor over Omaha on Saturday, and will need just two of six points next weekend at Omaha to clinch their fifth Penrose Cup in nine seasons.

No. 4 Minnesota 8, Wisconsin 0

On Friday night, Minnesota netminder Justen Close earned his first collegiate. He wasted no time to get number two.

Close stopped all 24 shots he faced to complete the perfect weekend between the pipes for the Gophers in an 8-0 victory over rival Wisconsin. The win clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for Minnesota.

The Gophers entered the weekend without control of their own destiny, two points behind Michigan for first place. But the sweep combined with Michigan falling twice to Notre Dame gave Minnesota the title for the fifth time in nine season though the first time since 2017.

The Gophers receive a bye to the Big Ten semifinals and will face the lowest remaining seed from next weekend’s quarterfinal round.

Tristan Broz paced Minnesota’s offense, scoring a goal and adding two assists. Jackson LaCombe set up three goals himself on a night where eight different players found the back of the net for the Gophers.

No. 4 Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 0

The celebration was delayed a night, but that doesn’t make it any less sweet for Quinnipiac.

Graduate transfer Dylan St. Cyr stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout in his last six starts. It is the 16th shutout for Quinnipiac this season, expanding its NCAA record for shutouts in a single season by one team.

Quinnipiac finished the regular season three points ahead of Clarkson, a 4-0 winner over Brown on Saturday. The Bobcats will now host the lowest remaining seed after next week’s first round of the ECAC playoffs.

Since joining the ECAC in 2005-06, this is the sixth time that Quinnipiac has emerged as the regular-season champion.

No. 13 Boston University 6, Boston College 3

Luke Tuch and Dylan Peterson each scored twice as Boston University remains red hot, earning a 6-3 victory in the 286th edition of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue against cross-town rival Boston College.

Here's a look at Tuchy's second goal of the game that gave us a 5-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/KGmKziVRED — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 27, 2022

The Terriers extend their winning streak to eight games and are 14-1-1 since December 1, 2021. They have moved from the bottom of Hockey East to being just a single game out of second place. BU and BC will meet again on Sunday.

Jack McBain scored twice for Boston College in the losing effort.