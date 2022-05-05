Current NCAA hockey players Farrell, Hughes part of college connections on 2022 U.S. men’s world championship team

USA Hockey announced Thursday the 24 players who will comprise the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team that will compete in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.

“We’ve got a great group of players who we know will represent our country extremely well at the world championship,” said Ryan Martin, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the New York Rangers, in a statement. “As with all teams USA Hockey puts on the ice at any level, our goal is to bring back the gold medal and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”

Team USA will depart the U.S. for Helsinki on May 7 and train there until departing for Tampere following its lone exhibition game on May 11 against Canada in the Helsinki Ice Hall. The U.S. begins play in the world championship on May 13 against Latvia at 9:15 a.m. EST. All U.S. games in the tournament will air live on NHL Network.

The U.S. has medaled in four of the last eight world championships (bronze in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).

Several players on the United States roster have NCAA college hockey ties.

GOALIES

Jon Gillies, New Jersey Devils, Providence

Strauss Mann, Skelleftea AIK, Michigan

Alex Nedeljkovic, Detroit Red Wings

DEFENSEMEN

Nick Blankenburg, Columbus Blue Jackets, Michigan

Jordan Harris, Montreal Canadiens, Northeastern

Luke Hughes, Michigan

Caleb Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Jaycob Megna, San Jose Sharks, Omaha

Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets, Notre Dame

Nate Schmidt, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota

FORWARDS

Riley Barber, Detroit Red Wings, Miami

Kieffer Bellows, New York Islanders, Boston University

Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Sharks, Michigan

Sasha Chmelevski, San Jose Sharks

Sean Farrell, Harvard

Alex Galchenyuk, Arizona Coyotes

Adam Gaudette, Ottawa Senators, Northeastern

John Hayden, Buffalo Sabres, Yale

Sam Lafferty, Chicago Blackhawks, Brown

Vinni Lettieri, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota

Karson Kuhlman, Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Duluth

Ben Meyers, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota

Austin Watson, Ottawa Senators