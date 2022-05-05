Current NCAA hockey players Farrell, Hughes part of college connections on 2022 U.S. men’s world championship team

USA Hockey announced Thursday the 24 players who will comprise the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team that will compete in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.
“We’ve got a great group of players who we know will represent our country extremely well at the world championship,” said Ryan Martin, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the New York Rangers, in a statement. “As with all teams USA Hockey puts on the ice at any level, our goal is to bring back the gold medal and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”
Team USA will depart the U.S. for Helsinki on May 7 and train there until departing for Tampere following its lone exhibition game on May 11 against Canada in the Helsinki Ice Hall. The U.S. begins play in the world championship on May 13 against Latvia at 9:15 a.m. EST. All U.S. games in the tournament will air live on NHL Network.
The U.S. has medaled in four of the last eight world championships (bronze in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).
Several players on the United States roster have NCAA college hockey ties.
GOALIES
Jon Gillies, New Jersey Devils, Providence
Strauss Mann, Skelleftea AIK, Michigan
Alex Nedeljkovic, Detroit Red Wings
DEFENSEMEN
Nick Blankenburg, Columbus Blue Jackets, Michigan
Jordan Harris, Montreal Canadiens, Northeastern
Luke Hughes, Michigan
Caleb Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Jaycob Megna, San Jose Sharks, Omaha
Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets, Notre Dame
Nate Schmidt, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota
FORWARDS
Riley Barber, Detroit Red Wings, Miami
Kieffer Bellows, New York Islanders, Boston University
Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Sharks, Michigan
Sasha Chmelevski, San Jose Sharks
Sean Farrell, Harvard
Alex Galchenyuk, Arizona Coyotes
Adam Gaudette, Ottawa Senators, Northeastern
John Hayden, Buffalo Sabres, Yale
Sam Lafferty, Chicago Blackhawks, Brown
Vinni Lettieri, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota
Karson Kuhlman, Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Duluth
Ben Meyers, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota
Austin Watson, Ottawa Senators