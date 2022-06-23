Lawrence tabs USPHL coach, former Lake Superior State player Wall as Vikings’ new head coach

Brett Wall has been named the new head coach for the Lawrence men’s hockey team, the ninth head coach in program history.

Wall takes over the Lawrence team from Mike Szkodzinski, who stepped away from the program after guiding the Vikings for 16 seasons and compiling a record of 147-233-35.

Wall comes to Lawrence from the Hudson (Wis.) Havoc of the USPHL. He has served as the Havoc’s head coach and general manager since the team joined the USPHL in 2017.

“I’m extremely excited and honored,” Wall said in a statement. “To coach at the NCAA level and to be at an institution with this type of academic reputation is an amazing opportunity.”

“We’re excited to have Brett onboard,” added LU chief of staff and secretary to the board of trustees Christyn Abaray. “Out of a talented pool, Brett’s knowledge and enthusiasm, vision for success and commitment to athletics in the liberal arts environment stood apart. We look forward to what is in store for Lawrence men’s ice hockey.”

Wall has led all aspects of the Havoc since the team’s inception. Wall has sent 22 players to NCAA schools since the 2018-19 season while the team enjoyed great success. The Havoc were regular-season and playoff division champions in the 2019-20 season after finishing tied atop of the Midwest West Division in the 2018-19 season. After posting a franchise record 36 wins during the 2020-21 season, the Havoc make its second national championship tournament appearance in three seasons in 2021-22.

“I want to get established with the current players and get connected with the players coming in,” said Wall. “I want people leaving Lawrence knowing that they leave a piece of themselves behind and knowing that they can always come back and call this home.

“I love the community, and I love the area. I love the downtown vibe and the campus.”

Wall played at Lake Superior State and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreation management with minors in business and sports marketing. Wall went on to play professional hockey for the FHL’s Dayton Demonz where the team won the league championship. He then transitioned to the role of player/assistant coach when the Dayton Demolition replaced the Demonz. Wall later played with the Columbus Cottonmouths of the SPHL for the 2016-17 season before taking over coaching and general manager duties with the Havoc.

“I’m coming in with my foot on the gas,” said Wall. “I want to build with what we have and move forward. I want people who will be elite in our program, elite in the classroom and elite in our community. I want to make sure we are doing everything right from the get-go.”