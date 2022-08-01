Richard, Sara Reichenbach reportedly step down as coaches of Maine women’s hockey team

According to the Bangor Daily News, Maine women’s hockey coach Richard Reichenbach and assistant coach Sara Reichenbach have resigned.

Richard joined the program as an assistant coach in the 2011-12 season and became the head coach two seasons later. Sara has been with the Black Bears for 12 seasons.

As of Monday morning, no announcement had been made by the school and the two coaches’ bios were still on the Maine athletics website.

The two coaches are also husband and wife.

During Richard Reichenbach’s nine seasons behind the bench, the Black Bears compiled an overall record of 108-155-28 (72-117-24 Hockey East).

In recent years, the Black Bears have won four Hockey East quarterfinal games on the road to earn three consecutive berths in the conference tournament semifinals.

UMaine was 15-19-1 this past season (12-13-1 Hockey East), upsetting Boston College 2-1 in the quarterfinals before losing to Northeastern 3-1 in the semifinals.