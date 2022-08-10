Former men’s hockey goalie DeMichiel, prolific women’s hockey scorer Park, USCHO.com’s own Trefzger part of RIT athletics hall of fame ’22 class

RIT has announced the five newest individuals selected for induction into the school’s sports hall of fame.

The class of 2022 includes former Tigers goalie Jared DeMichiel, former women’s hockey standout Alysia Park, and USCHO.com’s own Ed Trefzger, for distinguished service.

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, October 15, in Rochester N.Y. at the at the Doubletree Inn.

DeMichiel backstopped one of the most memorable runs in men’s hockey history in 2010 as RIT stunned the college hockey world by advancing to the Frozen Four. He was named the East Regional most outstanding player after totaling 39 saves in the opening-round 2-1 upset of top-seeded Denver, and 24 saves in 6-2 win over New Hampshire in the regional final.

He ended the season with Division I-era program records of 920 saves and a 27-10-1 mark while compiling a .921 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average.

DeMichiel finished his four-year career with 66 appearances, 1,588 saves, a .909 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average, which all still rank among the top marks in program history.

During her four seasons, Park helped guide the women’s hockey team to four appearances in the ECAC playoffs, advancing to the finals in 2001-02 playing when RIT was competing at the Division III level. During her career, RIT was 73-28-6. Along the way, she set school records for most career goals (79) and points (153). Her best seasons came in 2002-03 (48 points) and 2003-04 (47 points). She was named first team All-ECAC in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

Academically, Park was consistently on the Dean’s List and graduated with high honors. She was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team in 2002-03, and received the AWCHA National Scholar Athlete Award in 2004-05.

From station manager at WITR Radio to the play-by-play personality, Trefzger has been a part of RIT men’s hockey broadcasts since 1982-83. Along with other broadcast partners, those 40-plus seasons have all been on a voluntary basis. The year he started at the station (1982-83), RIT won the NCAA Division II championship. The two games at UMass Lowell were tape-delayed and marked the first away games carried by the station.

When Wayne Wilson was hired as men’ s hockey head coach in 1999, Trefzger covered the press conference and later broadcast Wilson’s first game at the Fredonia Tournament. He was a part of the WITR team in 2000-01 when the Tigers posted a near-perfect season (27-1-1), finishing as national runner-up.

Trefzger, who also contributes in a multitude of ways for USCHO.com, estimates he has been part of more than 1,100 RIT hockey broadcasts. His longest streak of consecutive games broadcast is 154.

The RIT athletics hall of fame class of 2021 will also be inducted after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2021 inductees include Isabelle Richard (women’s hockey) and Mike Tarantino (men’s hockey).