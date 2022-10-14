USCHO Edge hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger analyze five games among top 20 teams, looking at money lines and over/under as well as giving an in-depth look at the matchups. Jim also explains in this episode how and why money lines shift leading up to the weekend.

This week’s games:

• No. 1 Denver at No. 13 Massachusetts

• No. 9 Boston University at No. 6 Michigan

• No. 11 Ohio State at No. 17 Connecticut

• No. 8 Quinnipiac at No. 3 North Dakota

• No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 5 Minnesota State

This podcast is sponsored by DCU – Digital Federal Credit Union – at dcu.org.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.