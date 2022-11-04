UW-Stout hockey standout Dylan Rallis helps Blue Devils start off strong

Dylan Rallis said that when the offseason began he talked with his coaches about what he could to do play his role in helping the the UW-Stout hockey team be a much-improved squad in 2022-23.

It came down to Rallis not putting a ton of pressure on himself and working hard to be the best player he could be entering the new year.

It seems to have worked.

Rallis has a goal and two assists two games in, and after a winless start to the season last year, the Blue Devils are off and running at 2-0, scoring 15 goals in their first two games. Seven different players scored a goal on opening weekend and 14 had at least one assist. Matt Daehlseide led the team with three goals and three assists in a sweep of MSOE.

“Consider last year we were 0-6 at the start, I can’t explain how good it feels to start the way we did,” Rallis said. “We want to keep it going. A lot of players got on the score sheet, and that’s good for the confidence.”

And about that offseason? Rallis did most of his work off the ice.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help the team,” Rallis said. “I really didn’t do anything specific. I’m a big dry land, weight room guy, rather than skate (in the offseason). I worked to become the best athlete I could be. I felt like I came in in the best shape ever.”

Rallis, a senior forward out out of Minneapolis, began his hockey at national power Utica. He appeared in six games as a freshman and did not play as a sophomore.

He looked at only one school during the transfer process. And that was UW-Stout.

“They also had construction management. I didn’t look anywhere else,” Rallis said. “Having the season I did last year, there was a lot to be proud of.”

Rallis was eligible to play right away last season and played in 26 games, earning first-team All-WIAC honors. He scored nine goals and dished out eight assists. The team, though, finished just 8-19.

“I had a decent year individually, but it’s tough when the team is’t doing well. Winning as a team is more important, and so far, we are off to a good start,” Rallis said.

He points out that it’s clear things are starting to change within the program.

“Myself and some of the other older guys are working to change the culture, and I think we have. It’s noticeable,” Rallis said.

On a personal level, Rallis wants to become more of a playmaker.

“I’m looking to get in the assist column more this year,” Rallis said. “If I have a chance to score, I’m going to shoot the puck, but I want to get my teammates the puck as much as I can.”

Rallis would love to be all-conference again, but his biggest focus is on helping the team put together a winning season, especially since it could be his final season.

He does have another year of eligibility but isn’t sure if he’ll use it yet.

“It’s up in the air,” Rallis said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. I really want to see the team have success, to do what I can to help us have a good season.”