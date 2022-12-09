Golden Flyers surprising teams in UCHC play

A quick look at the current standings in the UCHC at the semester break finds the Nazareth Golden Flyers atop the standings having finished the first half at 6-2-0 including a five-game win streak to open conference play. Coach George Roll is in his tenth season at Nazareth and believes this team has the potential to be a contender in the second half of the season.

“I am extremely happy with the way the first half has gone for us,” said Roll. “I have always tried to build programs around good players, but more importantly, good people. Everyone has bought in and the team all enjoys being together. For sure, we have more talent this year based on two good recruiting classes over the past couple of years which we needed – COVID really set us back as a program with a number of recruits that never came or kids that left school. I feel we now have recovered fully and this may be the best team we have had on the ice in my time here.”

Contrary to their mascot image, Nazareth has built their game on taking care of the defensive end first. The team rarely surrenders more than 30 shots a game to an opponent and really limits the Grade A chances to help their goaltenders and keep games close. Nazareth has only surrendered three or more goals three times so far this season and is very comfortable playing in one-goal games where they are 5-1-0 this season – the only loss being to Geneseo by a score of 2-1.

This is a group that really loves being together and the new freshman class has fit right in with the culture,” stated Roll. “I feel like we are executing well on the ice and have been focused on sweeping at home and splitting on the road as a formula for success. So far that has held true, and I was very pleased that we were able to finish the first half with a split against a very good Stevenson team on the road. We only gave up eight Grade A scoring chances against them the first night but they found the back of the net with six of them so not the way we have been playing. It was great to see the bounce back on Saturday and that win is a big boost heading into the semester break.”

Leading the way for Nazareth has been the 200-foot game of senior Henry McKinney (5-8-13). The forward is currently the team’s leading scorer and has significantly improved his game. McKinney, with his linemates, has been contributing regularly on the scoresheet for the Golden Flyers.

“Henry has taken a big step this year as a leader for our team,” noted Roll. “He has been playing with Blake Frost and Ethan Louisos and they have built a strong connection and movement of the puck where everyone knows they are going to get it back and the line is not relying on a single player to be successful. I think Henry is a really smart player but has in some ways taken advantage of simplifying his game this season and we are seeing the early benefits of that.”

If the first-half has gone so well for the Golden Flyers, what are the expectations for the second half of the season?

I really like how the second half sets up for us,” said Roll. “We only had three home games in the first-half and the majority of our games will be at home in the second half, especially in UCHC play where we play one game at Utica and finish the regular season with two on the road against Chatham. If we can stay true to the first half formula I think this team has a chance to play on home-ice in the playoffs in February. It is our goal.”

The Golden Flyers will return to the ice following the semester break with a pair of non-conference games on January 2 and 3 on the road against NESCAC’s Amherst College.