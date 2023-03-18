Who’s in? Who needs help? Here’s what we know about NCAA men’s hockey tournament selections on Saturday

There are six conference championship games Saturday and 64 scenarios left for the final PairWise Rankings based on the results of those games.

Here’s what we know about who’s qualified for the NCAA tournament and what other teams need to do to make it.

PairWise Predictor: See how results impact the PairWise Rankings.

These teams are in

Minnesota

Quinnipiac

Denver

Michigan

Boston University

Harvard

St. Cloud State

Penn State

Ohio State

Michigan Tech

Western Michigan

These teams need to win their way in

Minnesota State (CCHA vs. Northern Michigan)

Northern Michigan (CCHA at Minnesota State)

Colgate (ECAC Hockey vs. Harvard in Lake Placid, N.Y.)

Colorado College (NCHC vs. St. Cloud State in St. Paul, Minn.)

Canisius (Atlantic Hockey vs. Holy Cross in Buffalo, N.Y.)

Holy Cross (Atlantic Hockey vs. Canisius in Buffalo, N.Y.)

Here’s how these teams can get in

Cornell needs a victory by Boston University, St. Cloud State or Harvard.

Merrimack can get in by winning the Hockey East championship game against BU or by getting a victory by St. Cloud State or Harvard.

Alaska needs both St. Cloud State and Harvard to win to have only one automatic qualifier from outside the PairWise top 16. The Nanooks are 15th in the PairWise.

What seeds are decided?

Minnesota will be the No. 1 overall seed and Quinnipiac is locked into the No. 2 spot.

Penn State is the No. 8 and will be a second seed in Allentown, Pa., as the host school at that regional.

Ohio State is the No. 9. And the winner of the Atlantic Hockey championship game between Canisius and Holy Cross will be the No. 16 overall.