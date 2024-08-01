Defending Cleary Cup champ Quinnipiac to face defending Whitelaw Cup champ Cornell at 2024 Frozen Apple game Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden

Two top ECAC Hockey teams will convene on the storied ice in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 30, as Cornell will face Quinnipiac at the 2024 Frozen Apple at Madison Square Garden.

Puck drop between the Bobcats and Big Red is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

With regular-season contests already scheduled on Nov. 22 in Ithaca, N.Y., and Jan. 18 in Hamden, Conn., the meeting in New York City will serve as one of Cornell’s seven nonconference games for the 2024-25 season.

“I’m incredibly excited for this year’s Frozen Apple game at Madison Square Garden,” said Dr. Nicki Moore, Cornell’s director of athletics and physical education, in a statement. “I am eager to see two of the top programs in ECAC Hockey face each other at such a historic venue as they continue their longstanding rivalry. For Mike Schafer, it will be his final trip to the Garden as head coach, and as a driving force behind the annual Thanksgiving series, I know Cornell fans all around the world will cherish the opportunity to celebrate him in person.”

“We’re really excited to get back to Madison Square Garden. Over the years, we’ve tried to bring quality opponents,” added Schafer. “This year with Quinnipiac, obviously a rival in ECAC Hockey but also being a nationally-recognized name across the country as far as their success is concerned, we hope they bring a lot of fans and alumni to Madison Square Garden to make it a tremendous environment once again. We’re excited for our players and are looking forward to come down and play at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena.'”

Tickets for the game are on sale through bigredtix.com. Fans will be able to choose a section and seats will be assigned best available at time of purchase by the Cornell athletics ticketing office.

“We are really excited to get back to such a great venue and play in front of a large-scale audience,” Quinnipiac director of athletics Greg Amodio said. “Our experience in 2016 was incredible for our university and this night will serve again as a great way to bring together our greater New York City alumni and fans, as well as our Hamden faithful for another milestone night in Quinnipiac hockey.”

“We are very excited to head back to Madison Square Garden and participate in this year’s Frozen Apple,” added Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold. “It was a very memorable contest in 2016 and we can’t wait to get back to MSG for another great chapter in our rivalry with Cornell.”

ECAC Hockey commissioner Doug Christiansen said the night will be amazing on several levels.

“Part of playing in ECAC Hockey is having outstanding opportunities on and off the ice, and this matchup at Madison Square Garden is something special for the student-athletes, coaches, students, fans, and alumni,” added ECAC Hockey commissioner Doug Christiansen. “The defending Cleary Cup winner (Quinnipiac) versus the defending Whitelaw Cup champion (Cornell) is a matchup not to be missed. I am looking forward to a great night at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena.'”