Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 24 – A nonconference surprise, plus Boston University’s Tara Watchorn joins the show



USCHO.com’s Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski look back on RIT delivering a surprising result against No. 7 Colgate, Wisconsin and Ohio State coming out on top in big WCHA series and more. Then Boston University coach Tara Watchorn stops by for a visit about Hockey East, taking over at her alma mater and renovations at Walter Brown Arena.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].