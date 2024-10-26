FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 7 North Dakota downs No. 3 Boston University, top-ranked Denver doubles up No. 20 Wisconsin, No. 4 Michigan State blanks Canisius, No. 12 St. Cloud State edges Augustana, No. 13 Providence downs Vermont in OT as Leaman wins 400th

No. 7 North Dakota had its offense going Friday night, knocking off No. 3 Boston University 7-2 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D., thanks to a five-goal first period.

Jackson Kunz scored two goals for the Fighting Hawks, while Louis Jamernik V had a goal and two assists and Jake Schmaltz, Abram Wiebe and Mac Swanson all had a goal with a helper to back TJ Semptimphelter’s 27 saves between the pipes.

Ben Strinden also scored in the win and Jayden Perron contributed two assists.

For the Terriers, Tristan Amonte and Quinn Hutson scored. Mathieu Caron started in goal and made two saves on six shots through 10:31 before Max Lacroix played the rest of the way and made 25 saves on 28 shots.

No. 1 Denver 4, No. 20 Wisconsin 2

Denver scored three unanswered goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and down Wisconsin 4-2 at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Eric Pohlkamp, Sam Harris, Cale Ashcroft and Carter King scored for DU and Matt Davis stopped 31 shots in goal.

Cale Ashcroft wanted it, got it & scored it! Great time for his 2nd career goal.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/3Jvf94ljuz — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) October 26, 2024

Gavin Morrissey and Quinn Finley netted goals for the Badgers and goalie Tommy Scarfone made 21 saves.

No. 4 Michigan State 3, Canisius 0

Tanner Kelly scored once and added two assists and Trey Augustine stopped all 15 shots he faced as MSU blanked Canisius 3-0 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Here's a look at Tanner Kelly's goal that started below MSU's own blue line. Apples to Vansaghi and Geary. pic.twitter.com/79LIp5wKVd — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) October 26, 2024

Joey Larson and Daniel Russell also scored for the Spartans.

For Canisius, goaltender Ethan Robertson made 32 saves.

No. 5 Minnesota 7, St. Thomas 1

After St. Thomas’ Liam Malmquist opened the scoring at 6:43 of the first period, Minnesota tallied the next seven, including two from Sam Rinzel, to knock off the Tommies 7-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Ryan Chesley, August Falloon, Connor Kurth, Matthew Wood and Brody Lamb also scored and Nathan Airey made 20 saves between the pipes.

St. Thomas goalie Jake Sibell made 26 saves.

No. 6 Maine 4, Northeastern 1

Maine earned its first win at Matthews Arena in Boston since 2012 with a 4-1 win over Northeastern.

Thomas Freel, Taylor Makar, Harrison Scott and Nolan Renwick scored for the Black Bears and Albin Boija made 24 stops in net.

Cam Lund broke Boija’s shutout bid at 18:39 of the third period.

No. 9 Colorado College at Alaska Anchorage (in progress)

This game at the Chuck Homan Ice Arena was still in progress early in the third period at the time of this post. CC led 1-0 on an Owen Beckner goal at 1:37 of the second period.

Kaidan Mbereko (CC) and Greg Orosz (UAA) were the starting goaltenders.

No. 11 Quinnipiac 8, New Hampshire 2

Aaron Schwartz posted two goals to lead Quinnipiac past New Hampshire 8-2 from the M&T Bank Center in Hamden, Conn.

Tyler Borgula, Jeremy Wilmer, Alex Power, Jack Ricketts, Mason Marcellus and Victor Czerneckianair also added goals for the Bobcats and netminders Dylan Silverstein and Matej Marinov combined to make 29 saves.

Ryan Conmy and Marty Lavins scored for UNH and Jared Whale and Rico DiMatteo made 22 saves in goal.

No. 12 St. Cloud State 4, Augustana 3

Nick Portz popped a pair of goals to lead St. Cloud State to a 4-3 win over Augustana at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Josh Zinger and Daimon Gardner also scored for the Huskies and Isak Posch made 29 saves in goal.

Owen Bohn scored two goals for the Vikings, Owen Baumgartner the other, and goalie Josh Kotai stopped 25 shots.

No. 13 Providence 3, Vermont 2

Nick Poisson’s scored at 1:29 of overtime to give Providence a 3-2 win over Vermont at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

The win was also Friars coach Nate Leaman’s 400th NCAA victory.

Here's a look at Nick Poisson's OT winner to give us a 3-2 win on the road at UVM. Austen May and Hudson Malinoski with the assists.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/nQKYM5xc2s — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 26, 2024

John Mustard and Will Elger also scored and Philip Svedebäck made 21 saves in goal.

Joel Maatta and Simon Jellus, at 19:20 of the third period to force overtime, scored for Vermont and Keenan Rancier finished with 27 saves.

No. 15 UMass 3, UConn 3

UConn’s Ryan Tattle put the Huskies up 3-2 at 19:09 of the third period, only to see Aydar Suniev tie it 3-3 for UMass at 19:43, which is how the game ended after the five-minute overtime from the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

The Minutemen then won the shootout for the extra Hockey East point.

Cole O’Hara and Francesco Dell’Elce also scored for UMass and Michael Hrabal made 14 saves in goal.

Kaden Shahan and Ethan Whitcomb scored for UConn and goalie Tyler Muszelik made 20 saves.

No penalties were called in the game.

No. 18 Minnesota State 4, No. 16 Omaha 3

In the battle of the Mavericks, Rhett Pitlick’s goal at 19:18 of the third period stood as the game winner and Minnesota State edged Omaha 4-3 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Brett Moravec, Brian Carrabes and Josh Groll scored the game’s first three goals for the Mavericks before Zach Urdahl, Sam Stange and Tyler Rollwagen replied for Omaha.

Minnesota State goalie Alex Tracy made 26 saves, while Simon Latkoczy turned aside 26 as well for Omaha.

No. 17 Notre Dame 4, Long Island 1

Axel Kumlin, Cole Knuble, Danny Nelson and Ian Murphy scored for Notre Dame in the Irish’s 4-1 win over LIU at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

In goal, Owen Say made 38 saves for Notre Dame.

Carter Rapalje tallied the lone goal for the Sharks and Daniel Duris and Noah Rupprecht combined on a 20-save effort in goal.

No. 19 Ohio State 3, Bowling Green 1

Brent Johnson, Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Damien Carfagna all scored as Ohio State beat Bowling Green 3-1 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Goal 2 of the year for Damien Carfagna put the Buckeyes up 3-1! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xjaY4RtFvu — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) October 26, 2024

In goal for the Buckeyes, Logan Terness made 25 saves.

For the Falcons, Maxwell Martin scored and goalie Cole Moore finished with 23 saves.