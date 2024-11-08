D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 8, 2024

It is week two of the season and who knows what surprises the schedule and results will bring to us this week. We certainly saw the gamut of top end talent performing, early season tournament action, ranked opponent battles and enough overtime and upset results to make things very interesting for the remainder of the season. Lots of conference games kicking off this week with some intriguing matchups amongst favored teams expected to compete for league titles as well as some inter-regional games that should be dramatic in their own right.

I am sure everyone is loving the early action and frankly my first week of predictions has me pretty fired up as I finished last week at 10-2-0 (.833). It would be nice to get on a roll like a lot of teams who saw success are looking to repeat this week regardless of the opponent. For others that were slow out of the gate, there is no time like the present to rebound. Here are this week’s picks for the east:

Friday, November 8, 2024

(2) Adrian v. (10) Cortland

The Red Dragons have had this contest circled on the calendar for quite some time as they promote suicide prevention and mental health awareness through a game sweater auction and other events in support of the local American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP). For anyone interested, donations can be made at:

https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=3067099 [supporting.afsp.org]

Cortland is hosting the 2024 #stopsuicide Resource Fair and Charity Hockey Game and faces a tough-out coming to town in a Bulldog team that mirrors its name on the ice. Late goal sends everyone home happy as the home team ekes it out – Cortland, 4-3

Endicott v. (6) Curry

The Gulls were stunned last week by Southern Maine and now play perhaps their biggest contender in the CNE in week one of conference play. It’s been tough to score on Shane Soderwall and the Colonels and while the Gulls light the lamp, two isn’t enough to pick up a road win – Curry, 3-2

Babson v. (9) Skidmore

The battle of green and white finds the home team having a bit of an advantage in their barn. This game will be fast-paced and there will be opportunities aplenty to challenge goaltending on both ends of the ice. Kaeden Patrick and company seal a late win on the power play for big points in the NEHC conference – Skidmore, 4-3

(8) Plattsburgh v. Plymouth State

The Panthers absolutely do not want to star their season with three losses this early and because they will be extra focused and hungry this will not be a trap game for the Cardinals who take advantage of great goaltending and special teams to take a one-goal win – Plattsburgh, 3-2

Southern New Hampshire v. Assumption

The re-match of last year’s NE-10 conference championship won’t be going extra time but Collin Berke & Company are going to be very focused to shut down Ronny Paragallo and the Greyhounds offense. Fast start helps the home team to overcome a late Penmen rally – Assumption, 4-2

(3) Utica v. Nazareth

The Pioneers played two solid road games last week where they split a series against Adrian. Nazareth brings a different challenge with UCHC points on the line. Constant pressure and balance yields results for the visitors in a comfortable road win against the Golden Flyers – Utica, 5-2

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Alvernia v. (12) Stevenson

The Mustangs want to send a clear message that they are the top team in the MAC and the Golden Wolves would like nothing better than to upset the home team on Saturday. Thinking this one is more low scoring than one would expect from these rosters and that means a close one-goal win for the home team – Stevenson, 3-2

Albertus Magnus v. Norwich

The Falcons are now part of the NEHC this season and open on the road with a Norwich team looking to find some offense after being shut out by Curry last weekend. Clark Kerner and a veteran group of forwards find the back of the net just enough with an empty-net helper to seal the win over the Falcons – Norwich, 3-1

Western New England v. (13) University of New England

The Nor’easters got great goaltending from Joe Stanizzi last week in a shut out win over Plymouth State. Now UNE is the hunted ranked team but home ice matters a lot in the CNE and captain Ryan Kuzmich will make sure his team is focused on the ice to earn the win – UNE, 5-2

Brockport v. Manhattanville

The Golden Eagles didn’t have much to show for their play in the Buffalo State tournament last weekend and now face a Valiant team looking to get out of the gates with some early success. Sticking with the home team in this UCHC matchup – Manhattanville, 5-2

Keene State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The Owls lost a heartbreaker in overtime last week to Rivier with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock. The new D-III squad showed they could score some goals and this week end up on the winning end of the scoreboard in another entertaining offensive display – Keene State, 5-4

Arcadia v. Misericordia

The Knights take on first-year team Misericordia in MAC play and find that the new-kids-on-the-block are hardly a pushover. Visitors need to be wary of local support and passionate fanbase making the home team very motivated for a win that eludes them in the final period – Arcadia, 4-3

Exciting league games, non-conference action and what D-III schools do so well, great charity and awareness focus by teams using their hockey platform to educate, raise awareness and funds for important causes on campus and off in their local communities. This season if a team is looking to get a charity game featured in the weekly picks column, please contact me ([email protected]) with all the relevant information and I will pick one game as a featured spotlight game to help promote the event across the avid D-II/III readership at USCHO.

Week two should bring a little heightened excitement knowing these games and pints could mean a lot come the second half. Don’t leave points on the ice – “Drop the Puck!”