NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Wrap-up

St. Norbert took care of business at home over the weekend, sweeping Dubuque in an NCHA series.

The fifth-ranked Green Knights won the opener 5-2 and capped the series with a 5-0 victory.

In Saturday’s win, St. Norbert went 3-for-5 on the power play after going 4-for-5 in the first game.

Gustav Portillo scored a goal and dished out two assists while Calvin Hanson added a goal and a pair of assists as well.

T.J. Koufis and Braden Lindstrom each tallied a goal and assist while Grant Adams made 14 saves. St. Norbert took 54 shots as it improved to 4-0.

The Green Knights have scored five or more goals in each of their wins, including on Friday when Logan Dombrowsky punched in two goals and dished out three assists. Carter Hottman had a strong performance, scoring a goal and dishing out two assists.

Adrian in New York state of mind

Adrian escaped from two New York with a pair of wins, beating nationally ranked Cortland on Friday and capping the sweep with a win over Oswego.

The No. 2 team in the nation has won two in a row and is 3-1 overall, with three of its last four games coming against a ranked opponent.

In a 5-3 win over then No. 10 Cortland, Adrian trailed 3-1 before scoring four unanswered goals, including two in the third by Bradley Somers.

Ian Amsbaugh played a key role in the victory, tallying two goals and two assists. Riley Murphy rose to the occasion as well, dishing out three assists. Dershawn Stewart racked up 34 saves.

In Saturday’s finale against the Lakers, Adrian jumped in front 2-0 and never looked back. The Bulldogs held a 41-24 advantage in shots and Amsbaugh came through with two assists. Ryan Pioscia scored a goal and added an assist to his stat line.

A MIAC split

Concordia and Augsburg each took a game from each other over the weekend. It won the opener 4-1 but lost 3-2 in the finale to the Auggies.

The Cobbers scored twice in the first and twice in the third to earn the win over Augsburg and open MIAC play on a high note.

Caden Triggs stepped up with two goals and Jackson Lucia tallied his first collegiate assist. Dane Couture made 35 saves as he earned his third straight win.

Augsburg battled back on Saturday to claim a one-goal win thanks to a pair of clutch goals by Landon Parker, who scored once in the final minute of the second and again in the final minute of the third.

His game-winner came with 54.3 seconds to go. Augsburg held a 15-5 advantage in shots in the third and Carsen Stokes made 25 saves.

Augsburg is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC. Concordia is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Blue Devils win the weekend

Tyler Masternak recorded his second shutout of the year in UW-Stout’s 5-0 win over Hamline on Saturday. He made 18 saves against the Pipers.

Nicholas Stevens helped provide offensive support for Masternak, scoring two goals, while Kullan Daikawa tallied a goal and two assists. Hayden Stocks scored his second goal of the year in the win.

The Blue Devils opened the weekend with a 3-2 win over Saint Mary’s. Stout led 3-0 before the Cardinals got on the board. Masternak made 12 saves. Nicolas Pigeon handed out a pair of assists as Stout is off to a 3-0 start on the year and has allowed a total of two goals.

Oles get in the win column

St. Olaf found its way into the win column for the first time this season with a 4-1 victory over UW-Eau Claire on the road

The Oles got a huge lift from Matthew Malin, a freshman who was nothing short of impressive as he made 44 saves against a tough Blugolds team. St. Olaf has won three of the last four against Eau Claire.

Jonathan Young and Jonathan Panisa led the way offensively, with Young scoring twice and Panisa tallying a goal and assist.

St. Olaf took on UW-Superior Saturday and the two teams played to a 2-2 tie.The Oles are 1-2-1 on the year.

Pointers stay on a roll

UW-Stevens Point stretched its win streak to three games with a 7-4 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday. The Pointers, ranked 11th at the time, opened the weekend with a 5-2 win over Bethel.

The seven goals are a season high for the Pointers, who outscored the Cardinals 3-1 in the final period.

Ryan Hintz notched his first career goal in the win while Chris Englebert came through with two goals.

Englebert’s first goal was the first of his career at the college level. Blake Norris also scored the first goal of his career in the victory. Alex Proctor racked up 13 saves.

Peyton Hart finished with a goal and two assists while Dawn Sciarrino came through with a goal and two assists as well. Owen Dean stepped up for the offense as well, coming through with three assists.

Sciarrino led the way in the victory over Bethel, tallying a goal and two assists.

Falcons continue to soar

UW-River Falls stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins.

The Falcons wrapped up the weekend with a 4-1 over Gustavus on Saturday. Jonny Meiers, Connor Brust and Dylan Smith all scored while Brennan Boynton tallied 26 saves.

A balanced attack fueled a 6-3 win over Hamline on Friday. Boynton made 16 saves in his second consecutive start. Reid Lune helped the way with a goal and two assists. Meiers finished with a goal and assist. Owen Belilse dished out three assists.

The Falcons have scored four or more goals in each of their three wins, which have all come against MIAC opponents.

Trine Time

The Thunder remain unbeaten and nationally ranked after storming past Concordia 6-2 and 3-0 in an NCHA series.

Cristian Wong-Ramos recorded the shutout behind a 16-save effort.

Alexander Babic helped lead the charge offensively with a goal and two assists. Drew Welsch finished with a goal and assist.

In Friday’s win, a total of 14 players tallied at least one point. Blake Tierney finished with two assists and Michael DiPietra tallied a goal and assist. Tyler Blanchard added a goal and assist as well. Kyle Kozma started in goal and made 10 saves.

Trine has two shutout wins this season and has scored three more or goals in its last three games.

Spartans still unbeaten

Aurora is now 4-0 after sweeping Lake Forest in an NCHA series.

The Spartans won the opening game 5-2 and needed overtime for a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was no doubt a thriller. Lake Forest scored twice to force OT before Lukas Sedlacek tallied the game a little more than minute into the extra period.

Sedlacek, Juliano Santalucia and Jackson Hay all finished with two points apiece. Sedlacek tallied a goal and assist while Braedyn McIntosh made 33 saves.

Five different players scored for Aurora in Friday’s win, with Jakson Kirk, Santalucia and Cayce Schmidt all tallying a goal and assist.

Aurora’s offense has been clicking in the early part of the year, with the Spartans scoring at least five goals in every game they have played.

Philip Quetell led the way for the Foresters, tallying a goal and three assists.

Vikings and Raiders split series

MSOE salvaged a split in its two-game NCHA series against Lawrence, beating the Vikings 2-0 on Saturday.

Eddie Shepler and Cole Beilke each scored a goal while Spencer Northway made 17 saves.

It was the first win of the year for the Raiders, who are now 1-2-1.

Lawrence won the opener 3-1, scoring twice in the third to seal the deal. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with the win.

Miles McCue tallied two goals while Jack Michels added a goal and assist for the Vikings in their conference opener. Nolan Mahaffey made 27 saves.