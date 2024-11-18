Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

No. 1 Denver continues its winning streak, while Boston College faces challenges ahead without their top goaltender on Tuesday. Minnesota splits with Bemidji State, and Michigan State likely rises to No. 2 in the USCHO poll. They look at Dartmouth’s win over Cornell, and Colorado College’s weekend results at Western Michigan. The discussion shifts to AIC’s surprising move to Division II, pondering the implications for the program and college hockey expansion.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and Hosts

00:26 Denver’s dominance and North Dakota’s struggles

03:18 Boston College’s loss at UConn, Fowler suspension

08:51 Minnesota vs. Bemidji State split

12:44 Michigan State’s impressive streak

14:53 Dartmouth’s surprising performance

16:35 Colorado College and Western Michigan showdown

17:55 NCHC Standings and Team Analysis

21:32 Balancing league schedules: challenges and solutions

26:34 Providence vs. UMass

28:37 Wisconsin’s turnaround

31:18 Quinnipiac’s prospects at 5-5-0

32:36 AIC’s announced drop to D-II

42:24 The broader impact on college hockey

45:22 Final thoughts and wrap-up