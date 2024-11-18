Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
No. 1 Denver continues its winning streak, while Boston College faces challenges ahead without their top goaltender on Tuesday. Minnesota splits with Bemidji State, and Michigan State likely rises to No. 2 in the USCHO poll. They look at Dartmouth’s win over Cornell, and Colorado College’s weekend results at Western Michigan. The discussion shifts to AIC’s surprising move to Division II, pondering the implications for the program and college hockey expansion.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and Hosts
00:26 Denver’s dominance and North Dakota’s struggles
03:18 Boston College’s loss at UConn, Fowler suspension
08:51 Minnesota vs. Bemidji State split
12:44 Michigan State’s impressive streak
14:53 Dartmouth’s surprising performance
16:35 Colorado College and Western Michigan showdown
17:55 NCHC Standings and Team Analysis
21:32 Balancing league schedules: challenges and solutions
26:34 Providence vs. UMass
28:37 Wisconsin’s turnaround
31:18 Quinnipiac’s prospects at 5-5-0
32:36 AIC’s announced drop to D-II
42:24 The broader impact on college hockey
45:22 Final thoughts and wrap-up
