Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 29 – An abrupt coaching change, a top-two split and Thomas O’Malley talks Sacred Heart’s 9-3 start

The Nov. 20, 2024, edition of USCHO.com’s PodKaz features Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski giving their thoughts on news that emerged this week at St. Thomas, where coach Joel Johnson resigned days after he wasn’t on the bench for the second game of a WCHA series at Bemidji State.

No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Ohio State split their series in Columbus, and the hosts weigh in on that series as well as No. 3 Minnesota’s road sweep of No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

Longtime Sacred Heart coach Thomas O’Malley joins the show to talk about his team’s 9-3 overall start and first-place standing in the NEWHA.

And Nicole and Todd react to some PWHL news and look ahead to this week’s NCAA women’s hockey games.

Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].

