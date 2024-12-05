D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – December 5, 2024

The action so far this season has been fantastic with games featuring lots of goals or very few, blowouts and overtime thrillers and some terrific tournament surprises as we saw last weekend in the east. It seems like the schedulers have also left some of the most interesting matchups for the virtual last weekend of the semester. Whether it is Hobart v. Elmira, Utica v. Geneseo, Wilkes v. Stevenson, or Curry v. UNE there are a host of significant games to pay attention to as the first half winds to a close. Must play hard to the end and a win against a key conference rival, or two would be a great close to the semester.

My weekly picks finished last week at 9-5-0 (.643) which keeps me in the hunt for my goal of a 70% success rate overall. To date, my season numbers are 40-20-2 (.661) which is not bad but will face some challenges piking the tough matchups this week. I certainly would like to close my December picks (very few teams playing next week) with a solid slate of winners and may have my own request for Santa if I struggle to close on a high note. It has been a great ride for the first half and this weekend will just make the expectations for the second half so much higher – here are this week’s picks for the east:

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Plymouth State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

This game is going to be tight largely due to the rivalry and the home-ice advantage the Corsairs hold in the tight confines of Hetland Arena. This one comes down to the final five minutes of regulation and a much needed ENG for the final margin – PSU, 4-2

Framingham State v. Anna Maria

The AmCats are enjoying a terrific start to MASCAC play but shouldn’t take the Rams lightly. Ashton Collazo and the rest of the visitors can score when given the opportunity so all important for the hosts to be physical and pressure the full 200-feet – Anna Maria, 5-2

Friday, December 6, 2024

(8) Curry v. University of New England

This series comes on the heels of both teams looking for more over the Thanksgiving holiday. Home-and-home series will have significant implications on the CNE standings. Thinking a likely split for the weekend but the Nor’easters need an overtime session to take game one – UNE, 3-2

Stevenson v. (12) Wilkes

The Colonels host the Mustangs in a battle between two key contenders for the MAC conference title. Can’t win the conference in December but important points and potential tie-breaker considerations certainly matter before the end of the semester. Special teams make a difference in a veryfast and physical contest – Wilkes, 3-2

(11) Elmira v. (1) Hobart

This series has traditionally been played in the second half of the season and both teams have been playing great hockey so expect a very competitive contest between the in-state rivals. The Cooler is a tough environment for all opponents and the students will need a mental break from finals prep. Raucous crowd and early goals help Statesmen to a close win – Hobart, 3-1

Tufts v. Colby

The Jumbos certainly have the firepower upfront to play and score against anyone including the Mules. Key for Pat Norton’s squad will be in the blue paint where Gustave Bylin seems to be rounding into form after his MVP performance in the North Country Tournament. Big saves when it matters most help the visitors to the win and three-points – Tufts, 5-3

Potsdam v. Buffalo State

This SUNYAC contest features a pair of teams that really need to end the semester on a positive trend. That said, the Bengals are always very good and most comfortable at home and that makes the difference in a one-goal win – Buffalo State, 3-2

(3) Utica v. (4) Geneseo

The new challenger to Utica’s recent UCHC dominance is a very battle-tested Knights squad that loves playing on home ice. Why does this one feel like a playoff game? Because it is going to be played like one with both coaches wanting the best of their squads a sign for future opportunity down the road. Pioneers steal one in overtime – Utica, 3-2

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Arcadia v. Lebanon Valley

The Knights have had some time off over the Thanksgiving holiday while the Flying Dutchmen have been playing some very competitive hockey. Always good to be rested especially when you know you have to leave it all on the ice two more times before the break. Knights rally for the win – Arcadia, 4-2

Norwich v. Southern Maine

The Cadets have had a difficult time scoring goals this season as evidenced by a 1-0 win and a 2-0 loss last weekend in the LayerEight Shootout. The Huskies will be a very tough opponent but also suffer the brunt of the visitors finding their scoring touch in a much needed win – Norwich, 4-3

Albertus Magnus v. (9) Trinity

The Falcons love this matchup and have had some success in the past against the Bantams. Trinity seems to have found their game after a sluggish start in NESCAC play. Close game comes down to a timely goal, or two and a timely save, or two for the home team – Trinity, 3-2

Franklin Pierce v. Southern New Hampshire

The Penmen have played some very good hockey heading into December and would like nothing better than to capture some important NE-10 points from the visiting Ravens. Power-play goals come in bunches for the home team in a comfortable win – SNHU, 5-2

Oswego v. (14) Cortland

The Red Dragons certainly come into the weekend with some positive momentum having success in splitting games with Curry in last weekend’s series. Oswego continues to show the maturation of its young roster and while they score enough to win, the home team does them one goal better – Cortland, 5-4

Potsdam v. Fredonia

The Blue Devils look to continue their momentum from the Skidmore tournament against a Bears squad desperate for any points on the weekend. Home team finds some early goals for a lead that only gets bigger in the final period – Fredonia, 5-2

Manhattanville v. Chatham

The Valiants would love to find some road magic against the Cougars and earn some key points against a tough UCHC foe. Special teams are a big factor in this game where the visitors find success on the power play for the win – Manhattanville, 5-4

Nichols v. Wentworth

The Bison and Leopards both want to show the CNE is not just a three-team race and that the balance of the conference is deep. Key wins and points are a must in the final games of the semester where the visitors find some scoring magic to steal a big win on the road – Nichols, 5-4

The semester break is right around the corner, and this is the final weekend for many teams in the region. Such great matchups with significant implications for the New Year and rankings in the region. It really doesn’t get much better than this – “Drop the Puck!”