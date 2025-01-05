NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Wrap

Nothing like ringing in the new year with a matchup featuring nationally ranked teams.

That’s what hockey fans were treated to on Saturday as No. 15 UW-Stevens Point knocked off second-ranked St. Norbert by a 4-1 score at home.

The Pointers (7-4-1) avenged a 6-2 loss to the Green Knights (12-3) and stayed unbeaten at home with a 5-0-1 record.

Alex Proctor stopped 34 shots, including 14 in the third, while Hunter Garvey made 23 saves for St. Norbert, which has dropped its last three.

Nico Chmelski and Fletcher Anderson each scored a goal and tallied an assist for the Pointers, who flipped the script from the Nov. 12 meeting against the Green Knights.

The win by Stevens Point is its first over a team ranked in the USCHO.com poll.

Codfish Bow Champs!

UW-Superior is the first west region team to ever play in the Codfish Bowl, the oldest tournament in D-III hockey, and the Yellowjackets made that inaugural appearance a worthwhile one, claiming the tourney crown.

The Yellowjackets won the tournament with a 5-2 win over UMass Boston on Saturday after beating Fitchburg State 2-0 on Friday.

Superior (10-3-1) saw five different players score goals as they dominated the game and stretched their winning streak to six games. Kobe Grant was stellar in goal, stopping 35 shots for his third win of the year.

Logan Nickerson was the MVP of the tournament and has scored in three consecutive games. Matt Francois scored a goal in Saturday’s win as well, and with three goals in all this season, he has matched last season’s goal total.

It’s also worth noting Superior’s win streak is its longest since 2009 when it won seven in a row.

Stout shines in showdown

It’s been more than a decade since UW-Stout has beaten a team ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the nation.

That wait ended Friday as the Blue Devils knocked off No. 2 St. Norbert 6-2. Interestingly enough the last time Stout won over a team ranked at least that high was in 2013 when it beat St. Norbert, which was No. 1 at the time.

Stout (6-6-1) scored five goals in the first two periods as it took control early and never looked back.

Jacob Halverson scored twice to pave the way in the upset win while Hayden Stocks dished out three assists. Nicholas Stevens added a goal and assist

Falcons still soaring

It’s a new year but nothing has changed for the Concordia Falcons, who have won six in a row after sweeping Hamline. That streak is tied for the longest in program history.

They ended the weekend series with a 5-1 win on Saturday behind two goals from Riley Klugerman and a pair of assists out of Levi Carter. Gabe Rosek racked up 22 saves.

Concordia, now 9-6 on the year, won the opener 4-3 thanks to 29 saves by Rosek. The win streak by Concordia is its longest since the 2013-14 campaign.

The Falcons already have more wins than they did all of last season and their win total is the highest since the 2020-21 season. They have scored four or more goals in five of their last six wins.

Gusties earn sweep

Gustavus wrapped up a series sweep of Dubuque on Friday with a 4-2 win. The Gusties won the opener by a 6-2 score on Thursday.

Down by two goals, Gustavus scored the final four goals of the game, including three in the last five minutes of action as it won its second consecutive game.

Wilmer Svensson tallied the game winner with 3:25 to play and Colin Androlewicz made 11 saves while earning the win in goal. Landon Johnson tallied two assists.

Brock Weimer and Justin Kingery scored for the Spartans. Owen Hardy had two assists for Dubuque, which is still searching for its first win. The Spartans are 0-12-2.

Gustavus stays on a roll, winning eight of its last 10 and improving to 8-5.

Cobbers end winless streak

Concordia salvaged a split against Marian on Saturday, winning the finale 6-0 on senior night. More importantly, the Cobbers snapped a seven-game winless streak.

Dane Couture recorded his first career shutout, making 15 saves,

Six different players scored goals. Hunter Bjorge, Mason Plante and Zak Kennett all tallied a goal and assist for the Cobbers, who improved to 5-7-1.

The Sabres won the opener 4-3 in overtime thanks to a clutch goal by Brandon Moddie. The freshman scored just over two minutes into the extra session.

Marian won despite the fact that Concordia held a 46-29 advantage in shots. The Sabres (5-6) also improved to 3-2 in OT games. Cole Carlson led the attack for Marian, scoring twice and dishing out an assist for his first multi-goal game of the year. Tyler Fromolz made 43 saves.

Foresters bounce back

One night after getting beat 4-3 by St. Olaf, Lake Forest got back on track Saturday with a 4-1 win over Saint John’s on the road.

The Foresters scored the final four goals of the game on their way to their first win of 2025. Connor Schahill finished with a goal and an assist while Kohl Reddy made 36 saves for Lake Forest, which improved to 5-6-1. Reddy stopped the last 24 shots he faced.

Justin Ross finished the scoring with an empty-net goal and now has six goals on the year.

Auggies earn impressive road win

While it hasn’t been an easy year, Augsburg started 2025 with a boost of confidence, knocking off No. 14 UW-River Falls 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Connor Schneider scored the game winner with 26.8 seconds left in OT as the Auggies snapped a six-game losing streak.

It wasn’t easy, though, as Augsburg had to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Dylan Schneider and Luke Mountain both scored to tie the game in the third and force OT.

Carsen Stokes stopped 36 shots for the Auggies, who improved to 4-8 and picked up their first win over a ranked team this season.

Home sweet home for the Oles

St. Olaf is still perfect at home after beating Skidmore 6-3 on Saturday. The Oles are 4-0 at home this year and have won their last four games overall.

Pavel Karasek rose to the occasion as he scored twice, marking the first multi-goal game of his collegiate career. Joey Kennelley dished out two assists and Matthew Malin is 5-2 after stopping 22 shots.

The Oles are 6-4-1 overall this season and have scored four or more goals in three of their last four wins.

St. Olaf opened 2025 with a 4-3 win over Lake Forest on Friday, with Matthew Pointer and Connor Kalthoff scoring in the third to put the game away. It was the first meeting between the Oles and Foresters since 2019.

Cardinals keep streak intact

Saint Mary’s pushed its unbeaten streak to six games with a 3-2 win over Lawrence on Saturday.

Nathan Solis tallied the game winner and racked up two goals in all while Colin Tushie came through with the goal that tied the game at 2-2 in the third.

The Cardinals are 6-3-1 on the year and have won four of their six home games.

River Falls wins WIAC battle

UW-River Falls won for the second time this season against UW-Stout, beating the Blue Devils 4-3 Saturday. The Falcons are 2-1 against the Blue Devils this year.

River Falls improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the WIAC. All three of their wins over the Blue Devils have been by one goal.

Alex Atwill scored twice for the Falcons while Brennan Boynton tied a season high for saves with 33 and won his eighth game of the year.