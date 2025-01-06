Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They celebrate Team USA’s thrilling back-to-back gold medal win at the World Juniors, highlighted by Teddy Stiga’s overtime goal. The discussion includes admiration for David Carle’s coaching achievements and an analysis of the dominance and future potential of the U.S. team. The trio also covers significant college hockey events including conference upsets, standout performances in holiday tournaments, and dramatic outdoor games at Wrigley Field. They delve into the standings, team dynamics, and potential NCAA tournament entries, offering insights and predictions for the rest of the season.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and hosts

00:26 World Junior Championship recap

00:51 Team USA’s key players and moments

02:45 David Carle’s coaching legacy

03:37 USA Hockey’s Development Success

04:53 Boston College and Boston University contributions

06:06 Finland’s performance and turning points

08:00 Broadcast team and analysts

08:55 Modern defensemen in hockey

12:34 Goalies and the bronze medal game

16:42 College hockey upsets and highlights

18:45 Quinnipiac’s struggles and ECAC overview

22:20 Hockey East teams on the rise

22:57 Dartmouth and Merrimack: A tale of two teams

23:23 The challenge of maintaining success

24:58 Denver vs. Maine: A defensive battle

28:12 Outdoor hockey at Wrigley Field

34:16 In-Season tournament champions

38:05 Arizona State’s impressive run

41:31 UMass Lowell’s comeback season

43:53 Wrapping up

