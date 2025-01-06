Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They celebrate Team USA’s thrilling back-to-back gold medal win at the World Juniors, highlighted by Teddy Stiga’s overtime goal. The discussion includes admiration for David Carle’s coaching achievements and an analysis of the dominance and future potential of the U.S. team. The trio also covers significant college hockey events including conference upsets, standout performances in holiday tournaments, and dramatic outdoor games at Wrigley Field. They delve into the standings, team dynamics, and potential NCAA tournament entries, offering insights and predictions for the rest of the season.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and hosts
00:26 World Junior Championship recap
00:51 Team USA’s key players and moments
02:45 David Carle’s coaching legacy
03:37 USA Hockey’s Development Success
04:53 Boston College and Boston University contributions
06:06 Finland’s performance and turning points
08:00 Broadcast team and analysts
08:55 Modern defensemen in hockey
12:34 Goalies and the bronze medal game
16:42 College hockey upsets and highlights
18:45 Quinnipiac’s struggles and ECAC overview
22:20 Hockey East teams on the rise
22:57 Dartmouth and Merrimack: A tale of two teams
23:23 The challenge of maintaining success
24:58 Denver vs. Maine: A defensive battle
28:12 Outdoor hockey at Wrigley Field
34:16 In-Season tournament champions
38:05 Arizona State’s impressive run
41:31 UMass Lowell’s comeback season
43:53 Wrapping up
