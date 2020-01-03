Atlantic Hockey Picks: January 3-6

Last Week:

Dan: 5-1-0

Chris: 2-4-0

On The Season:

Dan: 80-28-12 (.716)

Chris: 68-40-12 (.616)

This Week’s Picks:

Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross

Chris: The two teams currently at the bottom of the standings look to move up. I think the status quo will be maintained with each team picking up three points. Split.

Dan: I keep waiting for a Holy Cross breakout. I keep waiting for a Mercyhurst breakout. Put them together, and keep waiting for a breakout. Split.

American International at Air Force

Chris: AIC is 2-1-2 against Air Force in its last five meetings, including a sweep last season in Springfield. But I like the Falcons to get at least one win on home ice. Split.

Dan: AIC is a very Jeckyll-and-Hyde team when it comes to playing at home versus the road, going 2-6 away from MassMutual compared to a 6-3-1 record at home. That said, the Yellow Jackets haven’t really played that many road league games, going 2-2. Still, those numbers combined with the altitude mean I have to go with the stats here. Air Force sweeps.

Canisius vs. Rochester Institute of Technology

Chris: RIT hosts on Friday; Canisius on Saturday. The Golden Griffins are coming off their first sweep of the season and look to keep it going against a Tigers squad that is also coming off a sweep, albeit one on the far side of the semester break. I’m going with the visitors both nights. Another split.

Dan: Speaking of Jeckyll-and-Hyde…RIT. The Tigers were 7-1-2 when I went on a rant about them not getting enough love from national voters. They’re now 10-6-2, with two wins coming in their last league series against Mercyhurst. So I’m picking a split out of spite…not for RIT. It’s more for a spite against myself. A reverse jinx. Whatever you want to call it, RIT sweeps.

Niagara at Penn State

Chris: After a rocky start, the Purple Eagles have just one loss in their last seven games. But Penn State is so tough at home. I’m going with a PSU sweep.

Dan: You remember NBA Jam, when you’d take a shot from the three point line on the other end of the court and it would go in because the net was on fire? Absolutely no disrespect to Niagara, but that’s the Penn State offense. Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf made my childhood experiences amazing. Penn State sweeps.

Friday, January 3

Army West Point vs. Providence

Chris: The Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas is the only tournament to feature four ranked teams as the No. 20 Black Knights try out their shiny new ranking against three really tough opponents, starting with No. 14 Providence. I’m going with the underdogs. Army West Point wins.

Dan: I thought of a million different Vegas references, but since we’re a college show, I don’t know if those would fly. So I’m not using them. That said, I’m taking Army West Point because everyone in Atlantic Hockey wants that at-large bid, and this is the direct route there. Army West Point wins.

Saturday, January 4

Army West Point vs. Cornell/Ohio State

Chris: The Black Knights will face either second-ranked Cornell or sixth-ranked Ohio State. I think it’s a loss either way.

Dan: Does the slipper fit? I sure hope it does. Army West Point wins.

Monday, January 6

Bentley at Northeastern

Chris: The Falcons have done pretty well against Hockey East opposition the past few seasons, including a win over New Hampshire earlier this season. But I’m going with the home team. Northeastern wins.

Dan: This absolutely reeks of a game where a Bentley goalie goes out and wins a game against a very, very good Northeastern team. It’s happened before. But since the percentages go the other way, I’m calling a win for the Huskies on home ice. Northeastern wins.