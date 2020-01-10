Women’s DI weekend picks January 10: (7) Princeton looks for revenge on (9) Harvard and Boston College looks to get back on track against (3) Northeastern

(1) Wisconsin at Bemidji State

The Badgers swept the Beavers earlier this year and have an impressive 76-6-4 all-time record against Bemidji. Wisconsin is coming off an overtime win over (3) Northeastern in Pittsburgh. Bemidji lost the Minnesota Cup final to UMD last weekend. I expect the Badgers to sweep.

(2) Minnesota at St. Cloud State

The Gophers swept Yale last weekend while St. Cloud State lost to Bemidji State and tied Minnesota State in the Minnesota Cup. Minnesota swept the Huskies earlier in the year and have a 10-game win streak against SCSU. The Gophers should sweep.

(3)Northeastern vs. Boston College

Northeastern beat BC earlier this season. Boston College fell out of the top-ten after a 7-1 loss to Harvard on New Year’s Eve. The Eagles are struggling, especially on defense, and Northeastern has one of the best offenses in the country. I don’t see picking anything other than a sweep from the Huskies.

(4) Cornell at Union

Cornell has just one loss and one tie so far this year. They’re on a five-game win streak and are third in the country in team offense. Union is coming off a tie with Dartmouth. The Big Red should win this one.

(4) Cornell at RPI

RPI haven’t been able to get a win yet this season and this isn’t the day that will change. Cornell will win.

(5) Clarkson at Yale

Yale started strong but have lost four of their last five. Clarkson have just two losses, but also four ties as they’ve been unable to pull out the close games. I think Yale has a chance to take points here, but I’ll give Clarkson the edge and say they take this one.

(5) Clarkson at Brown

This should be a win for Clarkson. I don’t think Brown’s defense has the answer for Clarkson’s scoring capabilities.

Minnesota State at (5) Ohio State

The Mavericks have been the Buckeyes’ kryptonite in recent years. The two teams tied twice earlier in the season, with MSU taking both extra league points. Ohio State has played just two games since November 30. They split a series with Princeton last time out. I’ll call for an Ohio State win and a tie. I think the Buckeyes at home are less susceptible to the upset.

(7) Princeton at Dartmouth

The Big Green are 3-1-2 since the end of November, but I think they add another loss here to a strong Princeton team that had a strong pair of wins over Saint Anselm last weekend. Princeton should win this one.

(7) Princeton at (9) Harvard

When these two played earlier in the season, Harvard won 6-2, but Princeton played without their top scorer Sarah Fillier and top defender Claire Thompson, who were with Hockey Canada. This should be a much closer game as both play with full rosters. I’m picking Princeton, but this one will be a very close toss-up.

(8) Boston University vs Providence

Providence is just four points behind BU in the standings with a game in hand. The Terriers won a close 2-1 game earlier in the season. The teams are playing a home and home series and I think each team wins at home.

Quinnipiac at (9) Harvard

Quinnipiac has the defense to slow down Harvard, but the Crimson could be susceptible to looking ahead to Princeton. Still, I think Harvard takes this one.