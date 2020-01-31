Women’s DI Weekend Picks: (7) Clarkson visits (4) Cornell and Colgate

St. Cloud State vs. (1) Wisconsin

The Badgers are particularly good at home and are coming off a confidence-raising sweep of Minnesota. I expect the Badgers to sweep this series.

(9) Minnesota Duluth at (2) Minnesota

When these two played earlier in the year, they tied and then the Gophers came away with a one-goal win. The Bulldogs always seem to be able to play Minnesota tougher than any other opponent and Gabbie Hughes usually shines for them against their biggest rival. I think we’ll see a split between these two.

Connecticut at (3) Northeastern

Northeastern won two against the other Huskies just a few weeks ago and I don’t see this game going any differently. With a win, NU would clinch the Hockey East regular season title.

(7) Clarkson at (4) Cornell

These two played to a 1-1 tie early in the year, but I think Cornell will win this one. They’re just so good on defense and rarely allow a goal. Lindsay Browning is tough to beat, but if someone can, it’s probably Elizabeth Giguere. I think the Big Red win, but it should be close.

St. Lawrence at (4) Cornell

Cornell handled St. Lawrence with no issue earlier in the season and there’s no reason to believe this game will be any different.

Bemidji State at (5) Ohio State

The opportunity is there for Ohio State to make a move and if they’re going to do it, they have to win out. Bemidji definitely could trip them up, but I think the Buckeyes are prepared for them, especially at home.

(6) Princeton at Yale

Yale is the team most likely to cause some havoc in the ECAC through this final few games and this is the first time Princeton faces them this year – they’ll meet in the final game of the regular season, as well. I think the Tigers will win, but it will be closer than Princeton would like.

(6) Princeton at Brown

The Tigers should take the win here without a problem.

(7) Clarkson at Colgate

These two played a close game earlier in the year that Clarkson won 2-1. I’m picking Colgate for the upset here at home. It’s probably a toss-up as to who takes this, but I like the Raiders rebounding after losing two to Cornell last week.

Vermont at (8) Boston University

The Terriers needed overtime to beat the Catamounts earlier in the season and then rebounded with a big 5-1 win the next day. Vermont has given most everyone in Hockey East some difficulty this season, but I think BU is even better now than they were when they bounced back in November and they’ll win this.

Dartmouth at (10) Harvard

This should be a win for Harvard, who needs to gain some conference points and some momentum.

Beanpot

(10) Harvard at (3) Northeastern

The Huskies are favorites to take this tournament, I think, but the Beanpot brings out the best in every one. If there’s any time for the Crimson to find that next level, this would need to be it. For Harvard to win, they’ll need truly stellar goaltending, which Lindsay Reed is absolutely capable of. I expect Northeastern to win, but wouldn’t be surprised for Harvard to get the upset.

Boston College at (8) Boston University

Strange things happen in the Beanpot, but I still think even that extra magic won’t be enough for BC to overcome BU here. The Terriers take this win.