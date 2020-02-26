CCC hockey tabs University of New England standout Bloom as conference player, scholar-athlete of year

The Commonwealth Coast Conference on Tuesday announced its 2019-20 All-Conference Teams and major award winners.

University of New England senior Ryan Bloom was recognized for his excellence on the ice and off by being named both the CCC Player of the Year and the CCC Scholar-Athlete.

A pair of Endicott players took home the other major awards with sophomore goaltender Conor O’Brien being named CCC Goaltender of the Year and Zach Mazur garnering CCC Rookie of the Year honors. Gulls coach R.J. Tolan was voted the CCC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career and Curry took home the Team Sportsmanship award.

Voting for the All-CCC Teams and major awards was conducted by the nine CCC coaches following the conclusion of the regular season.

FIRST TEAM

F – Ryan Bloom, Sr., University of New England

F – Mic Curran, So., Curry

F – James Winkler, Sr., Endicott

D – Ryan Burr, Sr., University of New England

D – Nick Magill-Diaz, So., Curry

G – Conor O’Brien, So., Endicott

SECOND TEAM

F – J.B. Baker, Gr., Nichols

F – Georgy Gorodetsky, Sr., Wentworth

F – Alex Ochterbeck, So., Curry

D – Connor Busch, Sr., Wentworth

D – Vincenzo Renda, Jr., Salve Regina

G – Ben Churchfield, Jr., University of New England

THIRD TEAM

F – Curtis Carlson, So., Nichols

F – Hogan Davidson, Sr., Nichols

F – Danny Eruzione, Jr., Salve Regina

F – Brett Mecrones, Jr., University of New England

D – Jacob Gammelgaard, Sr., Endicott

D – Chris Jones, Jr., University of New England

G – Justin Ketola, Sr., Curry