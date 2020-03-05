D-I men’s hockey playoff preview, including Canisius at Bentley with Falcons’ Ryan Soderquist: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 22

Our first Game of the Week this season between two Atlantic Hockey teams features a first-round match up sending Canisius to Bentley for a best-of-three series. Falcons head coach Ryan Soderquist joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger for a preview.

We also look at every other playoff matchup in D-I men’s hockey, taking note of Wisconsin at No. 11 Ohio State – especially after the Badgers took five of six points from the Buckeyes last weekend – in the Big Ten and which series may lead to an upset in ECAC Hockey. Plus No. 3 Minnesota State and No. 10 Bemidji State and their home series in the WCHA vs. Alaska Anchorage and Lake Superior State respectively, as well as Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan and Bowling Green at Alaska.

Meanwhile, it’s still the regular season in two conferences. St. Cloud State, No. 6 Denver, and No. 17 Western Michigan all look to sew up home ice in the NCHC, though it’s a tall order for the Huskies at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth. And in Hockey East, Boston University, Providence, Northeastern, and New Hampshire are four teams trying to find one of three chairs when the music stops playing.

This episode is sponsored by the 2020 NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11 in Detroit. Visit ncaa.com/frozenfour for tickets.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.