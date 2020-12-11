NCHC picks: Dec 11-17

Pod play is like a mini-Frozen Faceoff every day, and it has already produced some stellar games. Matthew and I are off to a good start, with each of us going 8-3-2 in the first week of play. We’ll be picking an entire week’s worth of games each Friday. Let’s see how we do this time out.

Friday, Dec. 11

Colorado College versus Western Michigan

Candace: Another tough game to choose. Western Michigan looked good finally but so did CC the last time these two played, which ended in a tie. Western Michigan 3-2

Matthew: Western is starting to find its feet without the Broncos’ No. 1 goalie available, and I think they’ll grab another win here. Western Michigan 3-2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota Duluth versus Denver

Candace: Another huge game in the NCHC. Denver has started with a brutal schedule. Duluth rallied at the end of the third to win against Denver 10 days ago. Denver flipped a script against North Dakota; can they do it against a Duluth team that they haven’t beaten in two years? Denver 3-2

Matthew: I’m really excited about this game, and there’s not a lot between these teams. Total toss-up for me. Minnesota Duluth 3-2

St. Cloud State versus North Dakota

Candace: St. Cloud has come back down to Earth just a smidge, but so has North Dakota. This will be close, but I like the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota 3-2

Matthew: St. Cloud will be about as rested as a team can be in the pod, but I still like North Dakota to take this game. North Dakota 4-2

Omaha versus Miami

Candace: Last time out these two went to OT. Can Miami earn a win? Possibly, but I like Omaha. Omaha 4-1

Matthew: If you’re a UNO fan, you should be pretty happy with how your team has looked so far. A fourth win from their last five games is very possible here. Omaha 4-2

Sunday, Dec. 13

Colorado College versus Minnesota Duluth

Candace: I am a big fan of what I’ve seen of Duluth so far. The Bulldogs should win. Minnesota Duluth 4-2

Matthew: I’m taking UMD here, but that’s more down to what I’ve seen from the Bulldogs than what I’ve seen so far from CC. Minnesota Duluth 5-2

Western Michigan versus North Dakota

Candace: Hard to see this as anything but a North Dakota win, but it will be closer this time. North Dakota 5-2

Matthew: It won’t be 8-2 like last time, but I’ve got the Hawks winning again. North Dakota 4-1

St. Cloud State versus Omaha

Candace: This will be an exciting, back-and-forth game. Last time out St. Cloud won 5-3. I think St. Cloud wins again. St. Cloud State 4-3

Matthew: St. Cloud started pod life (anyone else have a Blur song stuck in their heads?) pretty well. You want your team to have fewer close wins, and I think this will be another tight game, but I like the Huskies. St. Cloud State 4-3

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Denver versus Western Michigan

Candace: Series between these two are always tight, no matter what is going on with each team. Denver 3-2

Matthew: Denver has started to heat up, and that could be bad news for the Broncos. Denver 5-2

Miami versus Colorado College

Candace: CC has looked fairly good to start the season after a two-week break. This is a tough game to pick. Colorado College 3-2

Matthew: We don’t know if these teams will be near the bottom of the league standings again by the time we’re done, and CC hasn’t played enough games yet to get a great read on the Tigers. Tough one to call. Colorado College 2-1

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Omaha versus Minnesota Duluth

Candace: Duluth already looks like a championship contender, which should scare the rest of the country. Minnesota Duluth 4-1

Matthew: UNO will want to take revenge on the scoreboard here after Duluth beat the Mavericks when the pod got underway, but I’m not sure the Mavericks take this one. Minnesota Duluth 4-2

North Dakota versus St. Cloud State

Candace: North Dakota has picked up where it left off last season. St. Cloud is improved, but inconsistent. This will be tight, but I like NoDak. North Dakota 3-2

Matthew: I’m seeing another one-goal game for St. Cloud, but I’m not sure it’ll go the Huskies’ way. North Dakota 4-2

Thursday, Dec. 17

Miami versus Denver

Candace: Denver has looked good even in its losses. I think they win this won. Denver 4-1

Matthew: Hard not to like the way the Pioneers have looked. Denver 4-1