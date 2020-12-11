Hockey East picks: Dec. 11-13

Despite some cancellations, a lot of games are a go this week, and with that, more picks.

Jim last week: 3-1-0

Jim to date: 5-1-1

Marisa last week: 2-2-0

Marisa to date: 3-3-1

UConn vs Boston College (at BC on Fri.; at UConn on Sat.)

The Eagles look dominant to start the season, but this week will be a little different as they’re even more shorthanded, especially in net as Spencer Knight is in Canada following a double shutout week. Still, tough to see the Eagles slowing down.

Jim’s picks: BC 4, UConn 1; BC 3, UConn 2

Marisa’s picks: BC 4, UConn 2; BC 3, UConn 1

New Hampshire vs. Maine (Fri. at Maine; Sun. at UNH)

It’s the first series of this season for both of these squads after UNH’s season was delayed from its original opening series at the end of November. The Black Bears have a lot to adjust to with Jeremy Swayman out of the fold, while the Wildcats have needed to recover from some positive cases on campus.

Jim’s picks: UNH 3, Maine 2; UNH 3, Maine 1

Marisa’s picks: UNH 4, Maine 1; UNH 3, Maine 2

Northeastern vs Merrimack (Fri. at NU; Sun. at MC)

The Huskies are finally on the ice following a delay to their season, and they host their first contest at Matthews Arena. The Warriors have some action behind them following an upset against UMass last week in their series split.

Jim’s picks: NU 4, MC 3; NU 4, MC 2

Marisa’s picks: NU 4, MC 2; MC 3, NU 2

Providence at UMass Lowell (Sun. at UML)

Lowell opens its season at home while the Friars limp in following their double shutouts against Boston College. The River Hawks haven’t been on the ice in some time and Providence has already faced some lofty competition.

Jim’s picks: UML 3, PC 2

Marisa’s picks: UML 4, PC 1