Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan to preview his team’s Saturday-Sunday home-and-home series with Providence.

We also look at No. 13 Bowling Green at Quinnipiac for a pair, NCHC pod tilts between No. 3 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 North Dakota and No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 St. Cloud. In the Big Ten, we preview Michigan State at No. 18 Ohio State.

Also of note, non-conference games between WCHA rivals Bemidji State and host No. 5 Minnesota State, Arizona State at No. 16 Notre Dame, plus an Atlantic Hockey tilt that sees Canisius back in action after a pause on the road against a restocked RIT.

Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast! Visit https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOGameoftheWeek for details.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.