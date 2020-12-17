ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 18-19

Last time: 2-2

Overall: 4-4

There’s only one series on the ECAC Hockey schedule this weekend, but it should be a good one. No. 11 Quinnipiac hosts No. 13 Bowling Green for a pair of games Friday and Saturday in Hamden. The Bobcats are coming off a season-opening sweep of Sacred Heart, while the Falcons are off to a 6-1 start and averaging more than four goals per game. Quinnipiac scored eleven goals in the series against the Pioneers, including nine in the season opener. With both teams playing well, I see this series as a high-scoring split. Note that Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m., while Saturday is a 4 p.m. start. Game 1: Bowling Green, 4-3; Game 2: Quinnipiac 5-2