Owen Sillinger’s late second-period shorthanded goal proved to be the game winner as Bemidji State upset Wisconsin 6-3 in Friday’s early game at the NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey Bridgeport regional.

The Beavers never trailed in the contest and outshot the Badgers 40-33.

Bemidji State awaits the winner of the UMass-Lake Superior regional semifinal.

Complete game story to follow.