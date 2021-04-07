Colorado College names Michigan assistant Kris Mayotte new men’s hockey head coach

Colorado College on Wednesday named Kris Mayotte the 15th head coach in the history of its hockey program.

Mayotte replaces Mike Haviland, who left the team March 19 after a 4-17-2 season in 2020-21, his seventh with the Tigers.

In Mayotte’s 10 years as a Division I assistant and associate head coach, he helped his teams to an NCAA national championship at Providence in 2015, two Frozen Fours and seven NCAA tournament appearances. In addition, Mayotte won a pair of gold medals and a bronze in three stints as an assistant coach with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Mayotte, who spent the last two seasons at the Michigan with head coach Mel Pearson after five years under Nate Leaman at Providence, has recruited six All-Americans and prepared several of his players for the NHL.

“I am honored and humbled to become the next head coach at Colorado College and continue the historic tradition of Tiger Hockey,” Mayotte said in a statement.

“I am energized by all that CC has to offer and the vision for the program and look forward to being a visible leader on the campus and in the community. The addition of Robson Arena is a game changer and we have all of the pieces in place to build a championship program. I look forward to continuing the high standard of excellence, on and off the ice, at Colorado College.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kris to the Tiger family,” said Colorado College athletics director Lesley Irvine. “Kris is the right leader at the right time for the Colorado College hockey program.”

Earlier this year, Mayotte served as an assistant coach under Leaman on the gold-medal winning U.S. National Junior Team at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada. Mayotte also helped the U.S. win gold in 2017 and bronze in 2018.

“Colorado College is getting a great coach and a great person in Kris Mayotte,” said Pearson. “He is a rising star who has helped produce a winning program everywhere he has coached.”

From 2014-19, Mayotte spent five seasons with Leaman at Providence and was elevated to associate head coach in 2017. A member of the 2015 NCAA National Championship coaching staff, Mayotte led the Friar goaltenders as well as the penalty-kill unit, while handling all aspects of many nationally-ranked recruiting classes. Providence earned a trip to the NCAA tournament each of his five years at the school.

“Kris is one of the brightest coaches I have been around in hockey,” said Leaman. “He is an excellent communicator and has won championships at the highest level. He will lead Colorado College to great success.”

Mayotte spent two seasons (2012-13 and 2013-14) as an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University under head coach Greg Carvel, serving as the primary recruiter and working with the goaltenders and penalty-kill unit during his time with the Saints. He also was a volunteer assistant coach at Cornell University under Mike Schafer (2011-12).

As a collegian, Mayotte was Union’s starting goaltender from 2002-06. His final three seasons coincided with the first three seasons of Leaman’s tenure as Union’s head coach. Mayotte finished his college career with 116 games played and a 2.69 goals-against average while earning ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team (2003) and ECAC Second All-Star Team (2006) honors.

After graduation, Mayotte spent four seasons playing professionally, which included AHL stints with Lowell, Hershey, Bridgeport and Adirondack. He also played in the ECHL for San Diego, Fresno and Johnstown and in the Central Hockey League for Arizona.

Colorado College will formally introduce Mayotte at a press conference on Monday, April 12.